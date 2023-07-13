Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 13 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:31 Napoli, incendio in stabilimento a Sant'Antonio Abate- Video

12:10 Migranti, Ocean Viking in stato di fermo al porto di Civitavecchia

12:09 Al-Nassr, mercato bloccato per il club saudita

11:59 Migranti, denuncia Ong a Commissione Ue: "Legge italiana ostacola i soccorsi"

11:58 Ascolti tv, testa a testa tra 'Chi l'ha visto?' e il film di Rai1

11:50 Orsa Jj4 e Mj5, tra domani e lunedì la sentenza sull'abbattimento

11:16 Inter, svelata la maglia Home della stagione 2023-24 - Video

10:47 Covid, Corte Ue respinge ricorso contro obbligo vaccinale sanitari

10:46 Mutui, Visco: "Pausa aumento tassi entro l'anno"

10:39 Incidente a Orbetello, frontale fra auto nella notte: un morto

10:36 Benzina e gasolio, oggi ancora rialzi dei prezzi

10:20 Sciopero aerei 15 luglio, voli garantiti e rimborso: tutte le news

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive plan to fast-track the energy transition and supercharge climate finance

13 luglio 2023 | 11.25
LETTURA: 4 minuti

BRUSSELS, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has called on governments, industry, and all stakeholders to "disrupt business as usual" and take decisive action to tackle the climate crisis.

Speaking at the Ministerial on Climate Action in Brussels, which brings together the environment ministers of the European Union, Canada, and China, Dr. Al Jaber said it was time to challenge old models built for the last century and break down silos in industries and governments that slow down progress to a low carbon economy.

In his speech, Dr. Al Jaber outlined a wide-ranging plan for COP28 that focuses on four pillars: fast-tracking the energy transition, fixing climate finance, focusing on adaptation to protect lives and livelihoods, and underpinning everything with full inclusivity.

Dr. Al Jaber made critical calls to action and highlighted key efforts already underway:

Pointing to the expected findings of the Global Stocktake on climate change, which will be published later this year, he said the world had to "unite, act and deliver" to solve the climate crisis. He called on all stakeholders to "partner around this shared opportunity."

Dr. Al Jaber said: "Let's mobilize to deliver supercharged solutions and ambitious outcomes. And let's restore hope through unity and collective action."

The latest updates from COP28 are available on Twitter (@COP28_UAE), with images and videos for usage on Flickr (COP28 UAE). For more information, please visit: www.cop28.com.

Notes to Editors:

COP28 UAE:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cop28-presidency-releases-ambitious-inclusive-plan-to-fast-track-the-energy-transition-and-supercharge-climate-finance-301876439.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Politica_E_PA Ambiente Energia Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Altro disrupt business as usual all stakeholders action to tackle lancio
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Sciopero treni, disagi per stop personale Trenitalia e Italo
News to go
Diritti tv Serie A, Anitrust sanziona Tim e Dazn
News to go
Invalsi 2023, alle superiori uno studente su due non comprende cosa legge
News to go
Superbonus, Conte: "Lo Stato non può volgere la testa dall’altra parte"
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg a Zelensky: "Oggi incontro tra pari, presto come alleati"
News to go
Bonus casa e 110%: bloccati 7 miliardi nei cassetti fiscali
News to go
Stop alla pirateria online, ok a legge che oscura i siti entro mezz'ora
News to go
Mare meta regina delle vacanze ma i prezzi salgono del 12,6%
News to go
Nuovi Euro, sondaggio per scegliere tema future banconote
News to go
Ucraina, Russia intensifica attacchi: ultime news
News to go
Mafia, estorsioni e tentato omicidio: maxioperazione tra Palermo e Belluno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza