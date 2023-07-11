Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:20 Spazio, Esa punta a rientro assistito missione Aeolus. A bordo anche tecnologia italiana

16:15 Caldo, sopravvivere ai 40 gradi si può: ecco come fare

16:13 Moggi: "Arabia e Premier League ci portano via i migliori, Gravina non fa niente"

16:02 Pnrr, Pd e Verdi-Sinistra presentano richiesta di informativa Meloni

16:01 Coez e Frah Quintale annunciano tour insieme: le date

15:35 Calendario Serie B, oggi sorteggio stagione 23-24: orario, dove vederlo in tv

15:34 Sorella vittima di scontro ferroviario Andria: ''23 persone giustiziate da sentenza vergognosa''

15:28 Mirabilandia, divertimento e sicurezza con Polizia tra visitatori al parco giochi

15:23 Welfare, Caridi (Inps): "Carta dedicata a te è risposta tempestiva per famiglie"

15:21 Trovato corpo smembrato in frigorifero, è di uomo d'affari tedesco

15:02 Rieti, cade ultraleggero: morto ex procuratore Paolillo

14:49 Monza, gli sparano mentre guida: colpito alla schiena non è grave

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

COP28 President-Designate engages with EU ministers in Spain to advance energy transition pathways, clean energy, climate finance and Roadmap for COP28

11 luglio 2023 | 16.14
LETTURA: 5 minuti

MADRID, Spain, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, met EU Energy and Environment Ministers, as Spain assumes the EU Council Presidency, to discuss the plans and objectives for the upcoming COP28 conference. The meetings aimed to build momentum and foster cooperation with the EU to drive action on climate finance and tripling global renewable energy capacity.

Dr. Al Jaber stated his goal as COP28 President-Designate is to ensure a just energy transition that makes finance accessible to all, particularly in the Global South, to address climate change and ensure food security, health, and sanitation for all.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General and Special Representative of COP28, and other prominent officials. Dr. Al Jaber emphasized the critical importance of a successful Global Stocktake, highlighting the urgent need for a major course correction to reduce global emissions by 43% by 2030 and accelerate the energy transition.

The COP28 delegation engaged with EU representatives and ministers, seeking support on important topics including the Global Stocktake, climate finance, international financial institution reform, renewables, and hydrogen.

The informal joint meeting of the European Energy and Environment Ministers was attended by Spanish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Ecological Transition of Spain, Teresa Ribera, and Vice-President of the European Commission, Franz Timmermans. Dr. Al Jaber outlined his expectations for COP28, emphasizing its significance as the last opportunity to keep the 1.5-degree goal within reach.

Dr. Al Jaber addressed the gathering, stating, "We have seven years to make a 43 percent reduction in global carbon emissions in order to keep 1.5C within reach. At the same time, we will see a dramatic increase in energy demand as the global population rises. The need for robust, sustainable growth ─ while dramatically reducing emissions ─ is the critical challenge of our century. A system-wide transformation of entire economies is required."

To achieve the energy transition, Dr. Al Jaber stressed the need to triple global renewable energy sources in both domestic and international arenas and highlighted his invitation to Parties to unite behind the world's first Global Renewables Pledge.

Dr Al Jaber reiterated the call to action he made at OPEC last week to oil and gas producing countries and companies to align around net zero methane emissions by 2030 and net zero by or before 2050.

He called on EU Member States to take the necessary steps to expand renewable capacity, such as "accelerating permitting for projects and related infrastructure, expanding power-grid connections, increasing investment in technologies like storage, and increasing energy efficiencies."

On fulfilling historic climate finance pledges, Dr. Al Jaber said, "I am encouraged to believe that donors will finally meet the $100 billion commitment this year and we also need to operationalize the Loss and Damage fund this year."

To finance the energy transition Dr. Al Jaber said, "We need to streamline and simplify access to climate finance and find new and scalable mechanisms to channel substantial private sector investment into the Global South. This will require major IFI and MDB reform to unlock concessional finance, lower risk and attract private finance at the scale and scope needed."

Dr. Jaber concluded his remarks by saying, "No one has all the answers, and there is no one size fits all solution, but by working together, we can make history together. COP28 must be a COP of Action and a COP for All if we are to deliver the game-changing transformation that the world needs."

Notes to Editors COP28 UAE:   

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151637/COP28.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cop28-president-designate-engages-with-eu-ministers-in-spain-to-advance-energy-transition-pathways-clean-energy-climate-finance-and-roadmap-for-cop28-301874320.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza met EU as Spain Europa Spagna
Vedi anche
News to go
In arrivo 'Dedicata a te', la card contro il caro prezzi
News to go
Giustizia, Nordio: "Politica deve smettere di inchinarsi a magistrati"
News to go
Gas, bolletta giugno in leggero calo: -1,1%
News to go
Nato, vertice di Vilnius si apre con adesione Svezia
News to go
Caldo, oggi 8 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Amministratori locali più popolari, la classifica del Sole 24 Ore
News to go
Russia, Cremlino: Putin ha incontrato Prigozhin il 29 giugno
News to go
PA, aumentano i furbetti del cartellino: +13% nel 2022
News to go
Caldo record, il decalogo della Croce rossa per evitare i rischi
News to go
Nato, Tajani: "Vertice Vilnius guardi a sud del mondo"
News to go
Calciomercato 2023, ultime news
News to go
Stoltenberg: "Nato unita manderà forte messaggio su futura adesione Kiev"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza