Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

DAS Solar brings N-type 3.0 Black Series module to Germany at Intersolar Europe 2023

21 giugno 2023 | 17.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QUZHOU, China, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 14,2023, DAS Solar presented its upgrading N-type 3.0 Black Series module at the Intersolar Europe 2023, bringing the high-performance module to the Europe market.

The Intersolar Europe is the largest and most influential solar energy exhibition worldwide. DAS Solar unveiled the upgrading N-type 3.0 Black Series, including the DAS BLACK, BLACK FRAME, and BLACK THRU modules. Furthermore, DAS Solar showcased the 630W and 585W N-type 3.0 bifacial dual-glass module and lightweight modules. Among these offerings, the new generation of upgrading N-type 3.0 Black Series modules designed for the rooftop market has gained popularity at the Intersolar. The series utilizes M10 cell technology and a new layout design with 54 cells. It not only adopts the N-type TOPCon 3.0 technology but also achieves a module power output of up to 440W and an impressive conversion efficiency of 22.5%. Additionally, it creatively incorporates a new coating technique combined with colorless coated glass, resulting in a unified all-black design with black frame, black back-sheet, and black busbars. The thin dual-glass design makes module lighter than traditional single-glass modules, facilitating transportation and installation, while perfectly adapting to rooftop projects. The first-year degradation rate of less than 1% and subsequent annual degradation of no more than 0.4%. Furthermore, it boasts lower water permeability and superior fire resistance, resulting in increased reliability and durability. With outstanding low-light performance, it ensures efficient and robust power output even during early mornings, evenings, and cloudy weather conditions. The upgrading N-type 3.0 Black Series has obtained certifications from institutions such as TÜV and CE. Moreover, it provides customers with a reassuring 25-year material warranty and a 30-year linear power warranty.

DAS Solar is committed to providing better services to the global market. DAS Solar established its German subsidiary at the beginning of 2023, marking a significant milestone in global expansion. In the future, DAS Solar will persist in its efforts to penetrate international markets and be dedicated to driving the global shift towards green energy transformation and advancement.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107471/20230621174609.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/das-solar-brings-n-type-3-0-black-series-module-to-germany-at-intersolar-europe-2023--301857005.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza N type 3.0 Black Series at Intersolar Europe 2023 at Europa
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza