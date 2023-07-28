Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:25
DMEGC Solar Commences the Construction of Zero-Carbon Factory

28 luglio 2023 | 12.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DONGYANG, China, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 27th, DMEGC Solar and TÜV SÜD held a signing ceremony for the strategic cooperation agreement of Carbon-neutralization and Zero-carbon factories. The two sides will leverage their respective advantages in the construction of zero-carbon factories, carbon-neutralization, and other aspects of in -depth cooperation, striving to obtain the certification of DMEGC Solar's first zero-carbon factory of in October 2023, and complete carbon inspections of all DMEGC Solar modules factories in early 2024.

A zero-carbon factory, by definition, is a production facility that has achieved zero carbon emissions performance by implementing measures such as technical carbon offsetting, energy conservation management, and energy efficiency improvement. In the context of the global trend of green and low-carbon development, the decarbonization and zero-carbonization of factories have emerged as strategic options for manufacturers seeking to transform and upgrade their operations.

As a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency PV modules, DMEGC Solar has consistently incorporated green and low-carbon principles into its production processes. In 2013, the company built a 20.7MW distributed PV project at its Hengdian factory, which can generate about 20 million KWH green energy per year. DMEGC Solar was one of the first manufacturers to obtain the French low-carbon certification, and the company has received a number of international professional certifications, such as ISO14001, ISO50001, etc.

Recently, DMEGC Solar has introduced a 100% Green Electricity initiative across all its module production lines. By leveraging local clean energy resources and utilizing electricity generated from renewable sources, the company has taken significant strides towards green and low-carbon manufacturing. The collaborative launch of the "Zero Carbon Journey" with TÜV SÜD is expected to drive further progress in the efficient utilization of renewable resources, energy efficiency management, optimized energy structure, and advancement in photovoltaic(PV) technology R&D.

Hailiang Xu, Vice President of TÜV SÜD Greater China Smart Energy, stated, "As per standard systems like ISO 14064, PAS 2060, and Zero Carbon Factory Evaluation Specifications, TÜV SÜD will collaborate with DMEGC Solar throughout the entire process of factory planning and design, production equipment upgrades, process optimization, and more. Our aim is to jointly develop a model of carbon-neutralization and zero-carbon factory in the PV industry that will inject new impetus into the green transformation of the industry."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2164708/B8A7391.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-commences-the-construction-of-zero-carbon-factory-301888168.html

in Evidenza