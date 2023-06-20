Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Envision Powers Central Asia's Largest Wind Development - 1 GW Bash & Dzhankeldy

20 giugno 2023 | 12.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a world-leading renewable energy company, is proud to announce its pivotal role as turbine supplier for the 1 GW Bash & Dzhankeldy wind projects in Uzbekistan.

ACWA Power, a renowned Saudi Arabian developer that is driving the energy transition globally, spearheads these projects' development, with financing offered by leading international development financial institutions led by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), DEG, Proparco, the OPEC Fund, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) among others.

Envision Energy's EN171-6.5 wind turbines are integral to these projects' operational and financial frameworks. This confirms the faith placed in Envision by various financial institutions including EBRD and ADB.

The Bash & Djankeldy wind projects will contribute immensely to Uzbekistan's objective of installing 5000 MW of wind energy by 2030.

John Lee, Managing Director of Envision Energy Asia and Africa, comments, "As a dedicated net-zero partner, we offer a comprehensive suite of product and system solutions. We're proud to drive renewable energy expansion in Uzbekistan and beyond, furthering the growth and sustainability of the renewable energy sector."

With a robust track record in delivering high-quality wind turbines and renewable energy products worldwide, Envision is committed to providing solutions in new energy infrastructure, combining renewables with energy storage, digital grid, and power-to-x (P2X) technologies to meet the evolving needs of its global customers.

About Envision Group

Envision Group is a world-leading green technology company and net zero technology partner. With the mission of "solving the challenges for the sustainable future of humankind". Envision designs, sells, and operates smart wind turbines, smart storage system and green hydrogen solutions through Envision Energy; AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC; and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns Envision Racing Formula E team. Envision continues to promote wind and solar power as the "new coal", batteries and hydrogen fuel as the "new oil", the AIoT network as the "new grid", the net-zero industrial parks to the "new infrastructure", and to promote the construction and cultivation of green "new industry".

Envision Group was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review. In October 2021, Envision was ranked second in the world on the Fortune "Change the World" list. Envision Group joined the global 'RE100' initiative and became the first company in mainland China committed to 100% renewable electricity by 2025.

For more information, please visit www.envision-group.com

Media Contact: Yang.stratton@envision-energy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747745/4073591/NEW_Envision_Tag_Line.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-powers-central-asias-largest-wind-development---1-gw-bash--dzhankeldy-301855199.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente role as turbine supplier energy company Uzbekistan Taskent
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza