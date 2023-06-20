Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
EUROBIKE2023: ENGWE to Unveil Flagship-X series models with its Latest Tech!

20 giugno 2023 | 09.00
FRANKFURT, Germany, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The well-known electric bicycle brand, ENGWE is set to participate in the 2023 EUROBIKE exhibition from June 21–25 at the Messe Frankfurt fairground (Hall 9.0 C12). As one of the world's most important exhibitions for bikes and future mobility world, EUROBIKE 2023 will be an opportunity for ENGWE to further showcase its outstanding product range on a global scale. 

 At EUROBIKE 2023, ENGWE will display a range of products, from newly released models such as the ENGWE M20 and L20 which have been released in the first half of this year, to other market favorites like the ENGWE EP-2 and Engine Pro. Most anticipated of all, though, are the unveiling of their 2023 flagship series - the upgraded ENGWE X26, X24, and X20 models. As the most powerful product of the ENGWE series, the existing X26 model is already a power monster, running on a 1200w motor with a dual battery system, while its impressive triple suspension ensures the eBike is perfectly balanced and more powerful than most electric bikes on the market. The 2023 upgraded models and entire series are sure to draw plenty of attention-it is to be a showstopper!

Adopting the mission "help people find and achieve a new way for short trips!", ENGWE Electric Bicycles continuously revolutionize urban transportation, providing innovative and affordable electric bicycles, and happily boasts over 500,000 satisfied customers worldwide. From North America to Europe, Asia to Africa, ENGWE products are now sold in over 100 countries and regions. Rocky Hill, Product Director of ENGWE, says, "Our core value has always been customer-oriented and this has enabled us to grow steadily over the last nine years". In order to provide better service to our customers, ENGWE has opened a fully functional flagship store in Poland this month, with plans to open more in other European countries such as Italy and Germany, offering customers the opportunity to test ride, shop and seek expert advice on assembly and maintenance.

With its diverse range of electric bicycles and dedication to sustainability, ENGWE's participation at EUROBIKE 2023 is sure to be a highlight of the exhibition. Visitors and dealers alike will have the opportunity to experience ENGWE's commitment to sustainability first hand, while also getting to know the many features of their products.

For more information, please visit ENGWE EU and US website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104459/ENGWE_participates_EUROBIKE_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eurobike2023-engwe-to-unveil-flagship-x-series-models-with-its-latest-tech-301853850.html

