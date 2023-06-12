Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EVE Energy Showcases New Energy Vehicles Solutions at The Battery Show 2023 in Germany

12 giugno 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 4 minuti

STUTTGART, Germany, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Products from EVE Energy Co., Ltd. (EVE Energy), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and energy storage solutions provider, went down a storm at The Battery Show Europe 2023, held in Stuttgart, Germany from May 23-25, 2023. This esteemed event, renowned within the international battery industry, gathered over 770 exhibitors and attracted more than 10,000 attendees.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9175851-eve-energy-showcases-new-energy-vehicles-solutions-battery-show-2023-germany/ 

On show at the event were EVE Energy's power batteries, BMS, cells, modules, and battery systems that are more than capable of meeting application requirements covering various scenarios and better serving different vehicle models, thereby providing diversified services to customers.

During the exhibition, EVE Energy's partner clients, including BMW, Daimler, Bosch, and other companies hosted their own experts and leading figures who took the time to visit EVE Energy's booth personally. They engaged in enthusiastic exchanges with the on-site technical and sales personnel, expressing their high recognition of the company's products.

One of the highlights of the exhibition was the display of EVE Energy's large cylindrical batteries and " π " battery systems. The large cylindrical batteries, which support ultra-fast charging, integrate high specific energy and lightweight design. With their low internal resistance and high power, these innovative structural designs meet the requirements of HEV and BEV models, providing strong driving power. Recently, EVE Energy announced the construction of a factory in Debrecen, Hungary, to mass-produce large cylindrical batteries.

In addition to the large cylindrical batteries, other system products such as its xHEV products, Prismatic Stacked products, and 12V and 48V low-voltage battery systems were also exhibited. These products can cover a wide range of vehicle models on the market, offering high safety, high quality, and high reliability solutions for green energy travel.

EVE Energy demonstrated its confidence in expanding overseas business, leading technological advantages, and its approach to fostering harmonious cooperation. EVE Energy is devoting its efforts toward contributing to global automotive electrification and energy transformation.

About EVE Energy

Founded in 2001 and listed in Shenzhen in 2009, EVE Energy has developed into a global player in the market, providing core technologies and comprehensive solutions for both consumer and power batteries, especially regarding the Internet of Things and the energy internet. Currently, EVE Energy has set up a research institute with 60 doctors and over 4,100 interdisciplinary R&D engineers in materials, electrochemistry, structure design, and electronic circuit design, obtained over 5,900 national patents in China. The company launched a carbon reduction roadmap with a series of low-carbon reduction efforts in energy use, the manufacturing process, the supply chain, and resource management, and was named a "National Green Factory". Meanwhile, EVE Energy leverages its BIM technology to provide accurate and reliable data for project management, saving a total of 2,533 tons of standard coal and reducing 16,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

For more information about EVE Energy, please check EVE's official website https://www.evebattery.com/en.

 

 

 

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091800/Video.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091795/Alex.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091796/Lexy.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091797/Site.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091794/Alex_and_attendees.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eve-energy-showcases-new-energy-vehicles-solutions-at-the-battery-show-2023-in-germany-301847053.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente ICT ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Energy Vehicles Solutions at storm at The Battery Show Europe 2023 Germania energy storage solutions provider
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza