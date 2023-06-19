Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
comunicato stampa

FII Institute set to hold FII PRIORITY Asia Summit in Hong Kong in December 2023

19 giugno 2023
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute will host its FII PRIORITY Asia Summit in Hong Kong on December 7 & 8, 2023. The summit will bring together a wide variety of world-renowned speakers, members and special guests to discuss the highest priorities for each segment of society in today's ever-evolving social, economic and geopolitical climate.

 

The unique, data-driven summit, which will host leaders, policymakers, CEOs, students, volunteers, academics, investors and more, aims to create a roadmap for the world to navigate its most pressing challenges.

FII PRIORITY is designed as a regional platform for understanding humanity's needs, wants, and expectations—then engaging in discussions and debates aimed at prompting action and pioneering solutions.  Based on the FII Institute's global PRIORITY Report which surveyed citizens around the world, the goal is to empower leaders and decision makers through information and dialogue as they address the key priorities for several segments of society.

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute said, "FII PRIORITY is held to open our eyes to humanity's main concerns— a priceless tool in the hands of those capable of change. This summit focuses on what action we can take to address these concerns and how to redesign business models and economies to make way for more prosperous, fulfilling lives. It echoes our annual FII flagship conference." He added, "As part of the FII Institute's vision to make a lasting, positive impact on humanity, our priority is to ensure that no one's voice goes unheard—which is why we are determined to hold this global dialogue on all continents, so that those in power can listen and connect to all of humanity."

Held for the first time in Hong Kong after the success of previous FII PRIORITY Summits, the FII Institute is excited to bring its disruptive platform to Asia.

Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China said, "I very much welcome the FII Institute's decision to host the first FII PRIORITY Asia Summit in Hong Kong.  This demonstrates Hong Kong's unique position and role in connecting the Mainland, Asia and the world, and will further deepen our ties with partners and counterparts around the globe, especially with those in the Middle East."

He added, "The summit will be an important platform for gathering global political and business leaders, academics and experts to exchange views on world trends and topical issues.  I trust this Summit will be a great success with fruitful outcomes."

Laura M Cha, Chairman of HKEX, said: "HKEX is delighted to partner with FII Institute and the HKSAR Government to bring FII PRIORITY to Asia in December 2023. This major new summit fully aligns with HKEX's commitment to promote connectivity across markets, economies and societies, fostering a world where collaboration and innovation can help find solutions to global challenges. We look forward to welcoming experts and leaders to Hong Kong and building a shared and sustainable future for us all."

About FII InstituteTHE FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE (FII) INSTITUTE is a global nonprofit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105279/FII_Institute.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811613/FII_Institute_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fii-institute-set-to-hold-fii-priority-asia-summit-in-hong-kong-in-december-2023-301854307.html

in Evidenza