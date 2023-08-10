Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 12:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:44 Ascolti tv, 'Scomparsa' in replica si aggiudica il prime time

11:38 Morta Antonella Lualdi, l'attrice aveva 92 anni

11:29 Atp Toronto 2023, Sinner sfida Murray da favorito. Musetti deve scalare il monte Medvedev

10:58 Psg, via Neymar e Mbappé: ultime news calciomercato

10:38 Bce: "Tassi interesse restrittivi finché sarà necessario"

10:25 Incendi alle Hawaii, distrutta cittadina su isola Maui: almeno 36 morti

10:17 Wta Montreal 2023, Camilla Giorgi ko contro Kvitova

10:09 Nordcorea, Kim licenzia capo di stato maggiore e aumenta forze per guerra

09:44 Rai, morto il consigliere d'amministrazione Riccardo Laganà: aveva 48 anni

09:41 Roma, bomba carta davanti autosalone: esplosione a Dragona

09:38 Benzina e diesel, stabili i prezzi di oggi

09:36 In sciopero della fame da febbraio, detenuto in 41bis chiede suicidio assistito

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

First n-type i-TOPCon cells roll off Trina Solar's production line in Qinghai

10 agosto 2023 | 11.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells have been produced in Trina Solar's net-zero park in Qinghai province on Aug 1, marking the mass production of the 5GW n-type i-TOPCon cell capacity. It is a milestone in Trina Solar's integrated layout of n-type technology, which takes in the entire industry supply chain of ingot, wafer, cell and module.

Thecells produced in Qinghai factory incorporate n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology released by Trina Solar in May. With the innovations of selected boron emitter and highly doped TOPCon structure with PECVD, cell efficiency could reach 26%. The Vertex N 700W series modules, equipped with 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells, feature high power, high efficiency, high energy yield, high reliability and low LCOE, and offer customers higher returns and greater value.

The 210mm product technology platform, characterized by openness and forward thinking, will lead with cutting-edge technologies, increasing cell efficiency up to 30%. Trina Solar has led the photovoltaics industry to the 600W+ era with 210mm product technology. With 210mm n-type technology, Trina Solar will continue to lead the industry in the era of n-type technology.

With the support of n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology and integration of ingot, wafer, cell and module production capacity, Trina Solar's integrated n-type layout is strengthened and upgraded. By the end of the year Trina Solar's cell production capacity is expected to reach 75GW, including 40GW of n-type cells, all of which are equipped with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology.

With the company's n-type cell and module factories come into operation successively since late 2022, such as 8GW n-type cell factory in Suqian, 10GW n-type module factory in Changzhou, and 10GW n-type module factory in Huai'an, all in Jiangsu, worry-free delivery of Trina Solar'sn-type modules is further ensured.

Trina Sola implements a variety of net-zero practices to achieve sustainable development, including operations, value chain and product management. At its industrial park in Qinghai, Trina Solar will combine its technological and industrial strengths with Qinghai's resources to build a stable and environmentally friendly energy system.

Adhering to the mission of ''Solar energy for all" and committed to becoming a global leader in smart solar energy solutions, Trina Solar not only focuses on its own green development, but also seeks global partners to work on sustainable development strategies, building a net-zero value chain and creating a green ecosystem.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-n-type-i-topcon-cells-roll-off-trina-solars-production-line-in-qinghai-301897760.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza roll off Trina Solar's production line industry supply chain Qinghai
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Ecuador, dichiarato stato emergenza dopo assassinio Villavicencio
News to go
Fondo Reddito Energetico, cos'è e a chi spetta
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, 200mila fuori dalla misura
News to go
Notte di San Lorenzo 2023, quando cade e a che ora vedere le stelle cadenti
News to go
Meteo Ferragosto 2023, le previsioni
News to go
Banche, Bankitalia: "A giugno tassi su mutui a 4,65%"
News to go
Brasile, Silva: "Deforestazione Amazzonia ridotta del 60%"
News to go
Ucraina, Shoigu: "Minacce Occidente? Ci sarà risposta adeguata"
News to go
Roma, abusa di minore e invia foto nel dark web: arrestato
News to go
Banche, Meloni: "Risorse da extraprofitti per sostegno famiglie e imprese"
News to go
Carte elettroniche, 3,2 milioni di truffati in un anno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza