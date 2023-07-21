Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 21 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

GCL and LandSpace Join Forces to Propel World's First Methane-Powered Rocket to Orbit

21 luglio 2023 | 10.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JIUQUAN, China, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearing the GCL's slogan "Bringing Green Power to Life", Zhuque-2 (ZQ-2 Y2), a methane-fueled rocket built by LandSpace in collaboration with GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCL", SHE:002506), successfully entered orbit after launching at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

GCL, a leading one-stop renewable energy service provider, is one of the major partners helping LandSpace to build Zhuque-2, making China the first nation in the world to send a rocket carrier to space propelled by liquid methane, a cleaner, cheaper, and more powerful fuel ideal for reusable rockets.  

LandSpace, through independent research and development, has achieved a major breakthrough in the technology used for Zhuque-2, leading to significant advancements in the application of low-cost liquid propellant carrier rockets.

As environmental considerations have come to the forefront of rocket research and development, nations around the world are seeking replacements to carbon-incentive technology as part of efforts to combat climate change. Methane stands out as a new-type, low-carbon alternative to its traditional counterparts in many aspects, including lower weight, less space, and streamlined maintenance.

The achievement of creating and testing a rocket powered by this green, economically viable, and safe propellant, thanks to GCL's strong support, puts China ahead of the global race. This milestone paves the way for the country's private aerospace industry to develop next-gen low-cost, high-performance, heavy-duty carrier rocket solutions.

A new energy leader that has been pioneering renewable innovation to empower the world's transition to clean energy, GCL's mission matches LandSpace's commitment to developing green, more efficient, and cost-effective solutions for global sustainable development.

GCL sees an opportunity for the two parties to bring together their technological expertise to push innovation in the renewable energy and aerospace sectors. The pair will deepen cooperation to unlock the potential of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) to digitize the entire value chain of the aerospace industry.

Dedicated to integrating renewable energy into daily life, GCL is one of the leading forces that drive the energy industry's digital transformation and e-mobility innovation. To help China and beyond accelerate toward low-carbon targets, the company has set up multiple zero-carbon industry parks and zero-carbon smart cities.

GCL is now maximizing the potential of renewable power sources by building wind and solar farms in desert regions, bringing meaningful environmental and economic benefits to residents living in surrounding areas. Meanwhile, the company's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has expedited the construction of new energy infrastructure worldwide, decarbonizing and boosting the economy of the regions where it operates.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159065/GCL_Rocket.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gcl-and-landspace-join-forces-to-propel-worlds-first-methane-powered-rocket-to-orbit-301882857.html

in Evidenza