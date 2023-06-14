Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
comunicato stampa

HYXiPower Steals the Spotlight at Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich

14 giugno 2023 | 16.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Quality, Innovation, Efficiency, Win-Win

MUNICH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhejiang Hyxi Technology Co., Ltd. ("HYXiPOWER"), a high-tech renewable energy company specializing in smart photovoltaic (PV) solutions, energy storage systems (ESS) and charging stations, is demonstrating its expertise and capabilities at Intersolar Europe 2023, being held in Munich from June 14-16, 2023. Themed "The Green Future Is Now", the Company is showcasing its environmental efforts by utilizing an exhibition vehicle with 100% recycled and environmentally-friendly materials to present its innovative PV solutions for residential, commercial, and utility scale.

In support of its commitment to sustainability, HYXiPOWER's eco-friendly exhibition vehicle can be recycled at the end of its life cycle, emphasizing the company's dedication towards a carbon-zero future.

Empowering Europe's renewable energy roadmap with innovative solutions

In 2022, the European Union rolled out the REPowerEU plan, which aims to raise the overall EU renewable energy target from 40% to 45% and achieve a cumulative installed PV capacity of 600GW by 2030. During the exhibition, HYXiPOWER is presenting a full range of solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale scenarios, including for micro, hybrid and string inverters, energy storage systems, portable power stations and AI-Powered energy management platforms.

The diverse range of products stands as a testament to the company's long-term proactive engagement in Europe's zero-carbon initiative and its unwavering dedication to advancing solar power as the predominant energy source.

Pursuing excellence with superior products

Germany, a global leader in PV developments, has the highest standard when it comes to product certification. Recently, their micro inverters have just obtained approval for the VDE4105 Certificate by German Standard, along with some of the other core products in the certification process. HYXiPOWER has earned the trust and confidence of its partners and allies through its superior product quality and extensive range.

About HYXiPower

At HYXiPower, we are guided by our core values of Quality, Innovation, Efficiency, and Win-Win. Quality is at the forefront of our operations, as we strive to exceed expectations and deliver products and services that stand the test of time.

Innovation drives our progress, as we continuously push boundaries and develop cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers. Efficiency is deeply rooted in our approach, as we optimize processes and maximize resource utilization to deliver exceptional results.

We believe in fostering a win-win mentality, emphasizing collaborative partnerships and mutually beneficial relationships with our clients, suppliers, and stakeholders. These core values form the foundation of our company culture, guiding our decisions and actions as we navigate the dynamic landscape of the renewable energy industry.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101885/Image1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101886/Image2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101887/Image3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyxipower-steals-the-spotlight-at-intersolar-europe-2023-in-munich-301850895.html

