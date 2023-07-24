Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:47 Incidente nel Foggiano, 4 morti: tra vittime due sorelline di 7 e 10 anni

10:35 Cina, crolla tetto della palestra di una scuola: 11 morti

10:26 Mondiali calcio femminile, Italia batte Argentina 1-0 all'esordio

10:16 Mondiali Fukuoka 2023, pallanuoto: favoloso Setterosa elimina Usa e va in semifinale

09:16 Meteo, ecco Caronte Bis: fino a 48°C al Sud. Ma tornano temporali al Nord

08:59 Grecia in fiamme, incendi anche a Corfù: evacuati 17 villaggi

08:41 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, Quadarella in finale 1500 stile libero

07:51 Elezioni Spagna, Popolari primo partito ma Sanchez potrebbe essere di nuovo premier

07:36 Attacco di droni su Mosca, Russia: "Atto terroristico Kiev"

07:09 Terremoto Catania, scossa di magnitudo 3.1 alle pendici dell'Etna

00:48 Incidente nel foggiano, 4 morti e tre feriti

22:14 Catania senza acqua potabile, vertice con Musumeci

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

International Airlines Group announces significant investment into Nova Pangaea Technologies in global race to secure Sustainable Aviation Fuel

24 luglio 2023 | 01.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and LEVEL —has announced an investment into Nova Pangaea Technologies (NPT), an innovative UK-based cleantech company whose technology is a crucial pathway to the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

NPT's innovative technology converts agricultural waste and wood residue feedstocks into second-generation bioethanol, which can then be processed into SAF.

IAG's investment will progress the development of 'NOVAONE', NPT's first waste-to-fuel commercial-scale production facility, and the UK's first of its kind. The project is in addition to IAG's investment programme in SAF, which at the end of 2022 amounted to $865 million in firm commitments on SAF purchases and investments.

A recent report from cCarbon calculates that Europe will produce a third of the world's SAF by 2030, with the SAF global market value reaching $29.7 billion, up from $1.1 billion last year. NPT is eyeing expansion in Europe as the region will play an important role in delivering global supplies of SAF.

Luis Gallego, CEO, IAG said:

"Sustainable Aviation Fuel is the only realistic option for long haul airlines to decarbonise, which is why investment in this area is so critical.

"At IAG, we have set a goal to use 10% SAF by 2030.  And we are not just buying SAF, we are willing to invest in developing the industry, but we need governments in the UK and Europe to act now to encourage further investment."

Sarah Ellerby, CEO, Nova Pangaea Technologies, said:

"This is a transformational milestone, and a real endorsement of the crucial work Nova Pangaea Technologies is doing. We are delighted to be adding IAG – one of the foremost names in the aviation industry - to our shareholder register.

"Our facility will be the UK's first commercial plant of its kind, but we also see enormous potential in the European market. We have set our sights in delivering a sustainable source of SAF to decarbonise the aviation sector, not just in the UK, but globally too."

About IAG

International Airlines Group (IAG) is one of the world's largest airline groups with 558 aircraft, directly connecting the UK to 334 destinations in 81 countries. Its leading airlines in Spain, the UK and Ireland include Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and LEVEL.

About Nova Pangaea Technologies

Nova Pangaea Technologies (NPT) is a cleantech company that has created a revolutionary process, converting wood residues and agricultural waste into advanced biofuels and other bio products, some of which are then used to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), a crucial tool in the effort to decarbonise flight.

British Airways: Project Speedbird  

'Project Speedbird' is a partnership with British Airways, LanzaJet and Nova Pangaea Technologies. The partnership will see bioethanol feedstocks processed into SAF for British Airways by a dedicated SAF plant using LanzaJet's patented technology.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-airlines-group-announces-significant-investment-into-nova-pangaea-technologies-in-global-race-to-secure-sustainable-aviation-fuel-301883582.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Ambiente investment into Nova Pangaea Technologies International Airlines Group announces significant investment company
Vedi anche
News to go
Zaki a Malpensa: "Contento di essere in Italia"
Incendi a Rodi, 30mila evacuati
News to go
Petrolio, cosa aspettarsi dai prezzi
News to go
Caro estate, listini al dettaglio salgono alle stelle
Migranti, domani conferenza Farnesina
News to go
Ucraina, morto in bombardamento giornalista Ria Novosti
News to go
Pd, il piano per i conti del partito
News to go
Elezioni Spagna, domenica si vota
News to go
Ucraina, ancora attacchi su Odessa
News to go
Pnrr, Bonomi: "Sbagliato dall'origine"
News to go
Morte Andrea Purgatori, due indagati
News to go
Covid, nuovo studio sul 'mistero' degli asintomatici
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza