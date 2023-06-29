Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 22:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

19:25 Taylor Swift, concerto Milano: raddoppia data San Siro 2024

19:18 Santanchè, Schlein: "Pd voterà mozione M5S"

19:11 Inter, Calhanoglu e Bastoni prolungano contratto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Leading Hydrogen Companies of the World to Gather at "H2 MEET 2023" on September 13

29 giugno 2023 | 09.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The H2 MEET Organizing Committee (Chairman Namhoon Kang) announced it would host the "H2 MEET 2023" at KINTEX in Goyang between September 13 and 15. It is the largest hydrogen industry exhibition in Korea.

H2 MEET has attempted to build an industrial ecosystem since 2020, developing Korea's hydrogen industry into a leading business sector. The international showcase started as the Hydrogen Mobility + Show. But the organizing committee renamed it "H2 MEET" in 2022, an acronym for Mobility, Energy, Environment, and Technology, to highlight its purpose covering the entire hydrogen industry.

The exhibition is now in its fourth year and has become an international business platform in the hydrogen industry. H2 MEET 2022 was the largest, with 241 companies from 11 countries. As many as 30,000 people visited the exhibition. The international community revealed its interest while hydrogen-leading countries dispatched special envoys, ministers, and vice ministers.

The committee selected Canada as an honored guest to promote international cooperation in 2022. Canada hosted seminars and conferences to discuss the hydrogen industry of Korea and Canada, along with future collaborations to create a global hydrogen industry ecosystem. It also featured "Country Day" in which hydrogen-leading countries shared information about their policies and related technologies. The hosting countries included Canada, Australia, France, the US, Spain, the UK, China, and the Netherlands.

The committee arranged the "H2 Innovation Award," the International Hydrogen Conference, and a forum where the industry giants, SMEs, and start-ups introduced technologies and products, creating opportunities for international collaboration.

The exhibition led to more than 30 global business MOUs with hydrogen industry leaders such as Hyundai Motor Group, POSCO, SK E&S, the Western Australian government, Samjung E&C, Panasia, Vincennes, and Lightbridge. There were 166 consultations at the KOTRA Business Export Consultation Hall.

With the increasing number of participating entities worldwide, the Organizing Committee plans to expand the H2 MEET 2023.

"With each year passed, more hydrogen companies and institutions show greater," an official with the committee said. "With various events creating business opportunities, we will keep contributing to creating a low-carbon, eco-friendly society."

H2 MEET 2023 is co-located with the K-Battery Show 2023, an exhibition of secondary battery materials and parts.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-hydrogen-companies-of-the-world-to-gather-at-h2-meet-2023-on-september-13-301866737.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Altro meet Organizing Committee at KINTEX announced it would Gather at
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza