Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 22:36
Nippon Express Europe and Lufthansa Cargo Conclude SAF Agreement

29 giugno 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO and FRANKFURT, Germany, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Europe GmbH (hereinafter "NX Europe"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., and Lufthansa Cargo AG (hereinafter "Lufthansa Cargo") contractually agreed on June 20, 2023, to advocate the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) when transporting airfreight shipments. The environmentally friendly aviation fuel will enable the Nippon Express Group to achieve emission savings of approximately 3,150 tons within one year. Furthermore, the agreement reached with Lufthansa Cargo includes contributing to high-quality and certified climate protection projects for the so-called well-to-tank emissions that arise during the production and supply of SAF.

The Nippon Express Group has set the goal of a 50% reduction in SCOPE 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 compared to 2013 as a response to climate change, and of contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society by 2050. Nippon Express Co., Ltd. aims to reduce emissions by 350,000 tons by 2023, equivalent to a 30% reduction from 2013 levels. In May 2023, NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. submitted a Letter of Commitment to be certified as a Science Based Targets (SBT) company, and the entire group is working together to achieve a carbon neutral society by 2050.

"We have enjoyed a trusting long-standing relationship with NX Europe as a Global Partner. We appreciate working jointly with NX Europe also on sustainability goals that are important to both of us. Every player in the logistics industry has a model here, and only together can we succeed in making our business more environmentally friendly along the entire supply chain. The more Sustainable Aviation Fuel is used in the transportation of goods by air freight, the more likely we are to succeed in moving away from fossil fuels, making the entire air freight industry more sustainable," highlights Ashwin Bhat, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo.

"We at the Nippon Express Group remain mindful of the environmental effect of the increasing demand for air freight. We fully acknowledge this reality, and we must move quickly to take action to slow global warming. This agreement to advocate using SAF represents a step in the right direction on the way to a greener future. Together with Lufthansa Cargo, we are honored to embark on this journey to meet our sustainability goals and fulfil our ongoing commitment to combat climate change," emphasizes Shinichi Kakiyama, Managing Director of NX Europe.

About Lufthansa Cargo AG https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202306216489-O1-c7LnKTv7.pdf

Lufthansa Cargo AG website: https://www.lufthansa-cargo.com/

About Nippon Express Group https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202306216489-O2-97Lp4sYz.pdf

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-europe-and-lufthansa-cargo-conclude-saf-agreement-301866581.html

in Evidenza