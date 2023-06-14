Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Qn-SOLAR Showcases Key Products at Intersolar Europe 2023

14 giugno 2023 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qn-SOLAR, a rising star in the Chinese PV manufacturing industry, is set to make waves in markets outside of China and present its essential product lineup to international audiences at Intersolar Europe 2023 at International Congress Center München, at Booth C4.110, taking place from June 14-16. Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry and its partners, with events spanning four continents, offering a platform for industry peers to discuss the latest developments and trends, explore the latest innovations, and meet potential new customers.

"We are thrilled to participate in Intersolar, as it represents a significant opportunity for us to make inroads into global markets. Since venturing into markets beyond China in 2022, Qn-SOLAR has already participated in three major exhibitions in Europe this year, resulting in over 100 MW of orders in total. At this exhibition, we are proud to highlight our key products, including the N-type TOPCon 182mm 16BB cell, QNN182-HS585-72 and QNM182-HS550-54 modules, which are in high demand due to the growing popularity of TOPCon technology. With our own TOPCon cell and module production capacity, TOPCon modules currently make up 45% of our total production capacity. Looking ahead, we plan to expand into upstream silicon materials and wafer production, as well as downstream inverters and energy storage to create more comprehensive photovoltaic energy storage solutions and drive cost efficiency," said Stephen Cai, Chairman of Qn-SOLAR.

The following are the key performance parameters and advantages of the highlighted products being showcased.

N-type TOPCon 182mm 16BB cell

QNN182-HS585-72

QNM182-HS550-54

Additionally, Qn-SOLAR utilizes cutting-edge production lines and technologies in its solar cell and module factories, resulting in improved product yield, high-quality exhibited products, increased efficiency, and reduced costs.

About Qn-SOLAR

Qn-SOLAR is a professional and fully-integrated photovoltaic manufacturer with over 15 years of experience in EPC project development. Our commitment to providing customers with comprehensive and value-driven solutions is matched by our unwavering dedication to rigorous product quality control and refined management practices that drive cost efficiency. With expanding footprint in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America, the business landscape of Qn-SOLAR has already marked the entire photovoltaic supply chain. By 2023, our production capacity for photovoltaic cells and modules will reach 69 GW and 39 GW, respectively, solidifying our position as a leading player in the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101703/Qn_SOLAR_s_stand_Intersolar_2023.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qn-solar-showcases-key-products-at-intersolar-europe-2023-301850751.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Products at Intersolar at Booth C4.110 at Qn SOLAR Showcases Key
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza