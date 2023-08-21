Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Agosto 2023
comunicato stampa

Qn-SOLAR to Further Expands Its Global Footprint with Participation at Intersolar South America

21 agosto 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAO PAULO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qn-SOLAR, a leading Photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer, has announced its upcoming participation in Intersolar South America, taking place from August 29 to 31 at Booth B7.68 at Expo Center Norte, Sao Paulo, Brazil. The company will showcase its flagship product, the QNN182-HS585-72, at the expo.

Intersolar South America, the largest exhibition and conference for the solar industry in South America, brings together renowned experts and industry leaders to shed light on the hottest topics within the industry. The participation of Qn-SOLAR demonstrates its unwavering determination to make significant strides in the South American market.

"We are thrilled to announce that we have already secured signed orders totaling 200MW in the South American market for H2 of 2023. We anticipate a rapid growth in order volume during this period. To better serve the local market, we have established a Qn-SOLAR subsidiary in Brazil, complete with local warehouses, sales, logistics, after-sales, and business development teams. At Qn-SOLAR, we prioritize transparency and traceability in every step of our supply chain. We are optimistic about the potential of the South American market and remain dedicated to its success.", said Stephen Cai, Chairman and Co-founder of Qn-SOLAR.

The QNN182-HS585-72, the flagship product sold in South America, is based on the 182mm N-Type TOPCon technology and boasts an impressive module efficiency of 22.7%. It excels in low irradiance conditions, surpassing traditional PERC modules, and offers a lower power degradation rate and temperature coefficient.

Earlier this year, the QNN182-HS585-72 obtained the INMETRO certification, enabling its entry into the Brazilian market by meeting specific requirements. The certified product has already been successfully deployed in a utility-scale project. Notably, the ambitious 70MW Fishery PV TOPCon technology-based project in Hubei Province, China, showcases Qn-SOLAR's commitment to innovative and sustainable solutions, providing enhanced support to the local fishery and aquaculture industries.

Mordor Intelligence highlights two major trends in the South American market. Firstly, the ground-mounted segment surpasses the rooftop segment in the solar PV market due to the prevalence of large-scale solar PV projects. Secondly, Brazil's ambitious plan to invest USD 25 billion by 2030 presents growth opportunities for solar module manufacturers worldwide. Consequently, the solar power sector in Brazil is expected to experience substantial growth and dominate the South American solar PV market in the coming years.

Following Intersolar South America, Qn-SOLAR will also actively participate in various trade shows in Europe and Japan later this year to explore new business opportunities and demonstrate its unwavering commitment to global carbon emissions reduction.

About Qn-SOLAR

Qn-SOLAR is a professional and fully-integrated photovoltaic manufacturer with over 15 years of experience in EPC project development. Our commitment to providing customers with comprehensive and value-driven solutions is matched by our unwavering dedication to rigorous product quality control and refined management practices that drive cost efficiency. With an expanding footprint in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America, Qn-SOLAR has already made its mark on the entire photovoltaic supply chain. By 2023, our production capacity for photovoltaic cells and modules will reach 69 GW and 39 GW, respectively, solidifying our position as a leading player in the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2189062/3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qn-solar-to-further-expands-its-global-footprint-with-participation-at-intersolar-south-america-301904514.html

in Evidenza