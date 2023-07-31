Qn-SOLAR's Performance in H1 2023 Sees Impressive 70% YoY Growth

SHANGHAI, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qn-SOLAR, a leading solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer, has announced outstanding growth with a 70% increase in performance in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. The company has been expanding its business into various markets beyond China and has seen particularly strong business momentum in the European market, generating over 100MW in orders in H1 from major trade shows. Qn-SOLAR has also applied for multiple international certifications to penetrate different markets and plans to participate in several international trade shows during the second half of this year.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth as a leading PV manufacturer and expand our global presence with plans to build manufacturing sites outside of China. Qn-SOLAR is committed to providing excellent customer service and support to our customers. With local logistics, technology and other service teams in Europe and Brazil, we will be better equipped to meet the needs of our local customers and provide them with the best possible experience.", said Stephen Cai, Chairman and Co-founder of Qn-SOLAR.

The International Energy Agency's (IEA) Renewables 2022 report predicts that the installed power capacity of solar PVs will exceed that of coal by 2027, making it the world's largest power source. With utility-scale solar PV being the least costly option for new electricity generation in most countries, the solar PV industry is well-positioned to play a significant role in the global transition to cleaner energy sources. Qn-SOLAR's impressive growth and expanding international presence place the company for continued success in the industry.

Qn-SOLAR has recently applied for multiple certifications from different countries to endorse its products and further expand its business landscape. With a growing number of certifications from reputable international organizations, Qn-SOLAR will further strengthen its foothold in the solar PV industry and attract more customers seeking dependable and high-performing solar solutions.

Qn-SOLAR will participate in several upcoming trade shows in H2 2023, including Intersolar South America in São Paulo, Brazil, in August; ExpoSolar Colombia; Zero Emission Mediterranean; Smart Energy Forum; Solar Solutions Kortrijk in October; PV Expo Osaka in November; and Energata in December. These events will provide an ideal platform for Qn-SOLAR to showcase its high-quality solar PV products and engage with potential customers, partners, and industry experts on a global stage.

About Qn-SOLAR

Qn-SOLAR is a professional and fully-integrated photovoltaic manufacturer with over 15 years of experience in EPC project development. Our commitment to providing customers with comprehensive and value-driven solutions is matched by our unwavering dedication to rigorous product quality control and refined management practices that drive cost efficiency. With expanding footprint in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America, the business landscape of Qn-SOLAR has already marked the entire photovoltaic supply chain. By 2023, our production capacity for photovoltaic cells and modules will reach 69 GW and 39 GW, respectively, solidifying our position as a leading player in the industry.

