Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 31 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 08:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:15 Madonna ringrazia i figli a un mese dal ricovero: "Fortunata ad essere viva"

07:32 Ucraina, attacco russo su Kharkiv. Allarme antiaereo a Kiev

00:02 Ucraina, Zelensky: "La guerra torna in Russia"

22:23 Ameba mangia cervello, un morto: cos'è, sintomi, dove vive

20:55 Guasto a Frecciarossa, treno fermo a Chiusi. Ritardi su linea Firenze-Roma

20:53 Lukaku-Juve, 'quasi no': le parole dell'attaccante

20:11 Orsa insegue due cacciatori in Trentino. Oipa: "Li ha mandati via per difendere il cucciolo"

19:22 Clima: Clintel, 'basta con disinformazione, non c'è un'emergenza'

19:12 Mondiali Milano e Fukuoka, Abodi: "Orgoglioso di successi, Italia pronta per Parigi 2024"

17:47 Governo, Meloni: "A chi mi dipinge come un mostro rispondo con i risultati"

17:15 Michela Murgia di nuovo in ospedale: "Non posso più stare bene, ma sto meglio"

16:41 F1 Gp Belgio 2023, Verstappen trionfa e Leclerc terzo con Ferrari

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Qn-SOLAR's Performance in H1 2023 Sees Impressive 70% YoY Growth

31 luglio 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qn-SOLAR, a leading solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer, has announced outstanding growth with a 70% increase in performance in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. The company has been expanding its business into various markets beyond China and has seen particularly strong business momentum in the European market, generating over 100MW in orders in H1 from major trade shows. Qn-SOLAR has also applied for multiple international certifications to penetrate different markets and plans to participate in several international trade shows during the second half of this year.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth as a leading PV manufacturer and expand our global presence with plans to build manufacturing sites outside of China. Qn-SOLAR is committed to providing excellent customer service and support to our customers. With local logistics, technology and other service teams in Europe and Brazil, we will be better equipped to meet the needs of our local customers and provide them with the best possible experience.", said Stephen Cai, Chairman and Co-founder of Qn-SOLAR.

The International Energy Agency's (IEA) Renewables 2022 report predicts that the installed power capacity of solar PVs will exceed that of coal by 2027, making it the world's largest power source. With utility-scale solar PV being the least costly option for new electricity generation in most countries, the solar PV industry is well-positioned to play a significant role in the global transition to cleaner energy sources. Qn-SOLAR's impressive growth and expanding international presence place the company for continued success in the industry.

Qn-SOLAR has recently applied for multiple certifications from different countries to endorse its products and further expand its business landscape. With a growing number of certifications from reputable international organizations, Qn-SOLAR will further strengthen its foothold in the solar PV industry and attract more customers seeking dependable and high-performing solar solutions.

Qn-SOLAR will participate in several upcoming trade shows in H2 2023, including Intersolar South America in São Paulo, Brazil, in August; ExpoSolar Colombia; Zero Emission Mediterranean; Smart Energy Forum; Solar Solutions Kortrijk in October; PV Expo Osaka in November; and Energata in December. These events will provide an ideal platform for Qn-SOLAR to showcase its high-quality solar PV products and engage with potential customers, partners, and industry experts on a global stage.

About Qn-SOLAR

Qn-SOLAR is a professional and fully-integrated photovoltaic manufacturer with over 15 years of experience in EPC project development. Our commitment to providing customers with comprehensive and value-driven solutions is matched by our unwavering dedication to rigorous product quality control and refined management practices that drive cost efficiency. With expanding footprint in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America, the business landscape of Qn-SOLAR has already marked the entire photovoltaic supply chain. By 2023, our production capacity for photovoltaic cells and modules will reach 69 GW and 39 GW, respectively, solidifying our position as a leading player in the industry.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2164692/QnSolar_V3.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qn-solars-performance-in-h1-2023-sees-impressive-70-yoy-growth-301888311.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
YoY growth European market Qn SOLAR's performance market
Vedi anche
News to go
Russia, attacco di droni a Mosca
News to go
Palermo, ordinanza anti-diossina: stop carne, latticini e uova
News to go
Lavoro precario, in Italia il trend peggiore d'Europa
News to go
Stipendi in Italia, l'allarme dei bancari
News to go
Benzina e gasolio, prezzi in forte rialzo
News to go
Trump, nuove incriminazioni: "Ma la mia campagna non si ferma"
News to go
Incendio in impianto di smaltimento rifiuti a Ciampino
News to go
Affitti alle stelle, aumenti del 3,6%: Milano in testa
News to go
Incendi in Italia, Legambiente: "A fuoco oltre 50mila ettari da inizio anno"
News to go
Turismo, Demoskopica: "Con inflazione stangata da 3,9 miliardi"
News to go
Euro 2032, accordo Italia-Turchia per candidatura congiunta
News to go
Estate 2023, circa 35 milioni di italiani in vacanza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza