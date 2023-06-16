Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Revolutionizing Energy: Sigenergy's AI-Powered Solutions Lead the Way

16 giugno 2023 | 16.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, unveiled its company and strategy, placing a strong emphasis on AI-powered energy storage systems poised to revolutionize the energy industry.

Sigenergy, a fusion of SIGEN and Energy, represents its core values: Safe, Intelligent, Green, Efficient, and New. These values reflect the company's unwavering commitment to continuous innovation and the development of cutting-edge product solutions prioritizing reliability, ease of use, and intelligent functionality.

Energy Industry Shifts Focus to Storage

The solar energy industry has witnessed significant growth and transition over the past two decades, with grid parity achieved in numerous countries. Sigenergy recognizes that the energy industry is experiencing a pivotal shift in focus.

"Conventional PV solutions without energy storage will gradually be overthrown," said Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy. "The true leaders of the energy industry will be those who effectively incorporate AI to empower and optimize energy systems."

Embracing AI for Industry Transformation

Artificial intelligence breakthroughs, including the remarkable potential unleashed by ChatGPT, present unprecedented opportunities for widespread applications across industries. The energy sector can undergo accelerated transformation by integrating AI to enhance efficiency and create customer value.

Driven by a highly experienced R&D team, Sigenergy leads as an energy innovator, delivering unrivaled uniqueness and uncompromising quality across design, engineering, hardware, and software. Powered by the robust End-Edge-Cloud architecture, the in-house software framework enables seamless system upscaling and drives AI advancements.

Strategic Alliances Fuel Growth

Recognizing the importance of reliable components for stable production, Sigenergy establishes partnerships across the value chain. Notably, collaborations with industry-leading companies, Infineon and Ampace, ensure the highest quality standards. Additionally, partnerships with TÜV Rheinland and TÜV SÜD enhance the safety and reliability of Sigenergy's products while supporting global expansion.

Sigenergy's extensive network of distributors and service providers spans EMEA, APAC, and North America, guaranteeing widespread availability of the products.

About Sigenergy

Sigenergy focuses on developing cutting-edge home and business energy solutions, with products ranging from energy storage systems to solar inverters and EV chargers. Our world-class R&D team of hundreds of top industry experts shares the vision of making the world greener via continuous innovation. With global sales and services, we aim to become our customers' most trusted partner on their journey to a more sustainable future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revolutionizing-energy-sigenergys-ai-powered-solutions-lead-the-way-301853155.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente ICT ICT Energia Altro Energia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Altro unveiled its company storage systems poised compagnia company
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza