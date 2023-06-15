Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
comunicato stampa

SANY Accelerates Development of New Energy Heavy-Duty Vehicles with Global Debut of Testing Center

15 giugno 2023 | 04.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group ("SANY") has announced that the SANY New Energy Engineering Vehicle Testing Center ("the Center") based in Changsha City, the capital of central China'sHunan province, has commenced operation. With a total investment exceeding RMB 100 million, the Center is a world first, equipped with a range of cutting-edge facilities, making it China's most comprehensive testing base focusing on the development of battery-powered engineering vehicles.

The Center, covering an area of 100 acres, features an indoor laboratory and outdoor testing site that can be used to simultaneously assess the performance and reliability of 20 vehicles. The Center also houses an array of specialized testing equipment focusing on technologies including motors, batteries, electronic controls (HIL), hybrids, hydrogen fuel, battery cells, and electric drive axles.

The Center boasts over 20 state-of-the-art electric test benches and has conducted over 100 tests for SANY-manufactured new energy vehicles. At the Center's core is its heavy-duty chassis dynamometer, which can generate a traction force of 120,000N and support an axle load of 35 tons. The Center also has an extreme environment chamber for whole-vehicle testing, with a volume exceeding 2,500m³. It can conduct tests within a temperature range of -45℃ to 70℃ and is equipped with a sunlight simulation system for comprehensive evaluation.

"SANY strives to lead the way in supporting the worldwide transition to a low-carbon economy with testing hub to enhance technological reliability and drive marketable innovations of battery-powered engineering vehicles," said You Ligang, Deputy Director of the Center.

SANY Leads the Way in China's Electrification Market

In 2022, SANY dominated the electrification market in China by achieving several milestones, including selling over 1,000 electric cranes, winning the annual sales championship for electric heavy-duty trucks, and selling over 1,300 electric mixers. To maintain its leadership in the industry, SANY plans to build a new energy engineering vehicle test site to meet the growing testing needs in the new energy field.

SANY is also embracing digital innovation to optimize its manufacturing strategy and expand corporate sustainability. SANY's No.18 Factory has adopted an automated production system powered by AI and industrial IoTs to tackle periodical market headwinds. Consequently, the factory has seen increases of 123% in production capacity and 98% in productivity, and a 29% reduction in unit manufacturing costs.

For more information about SANY, please visit http://www.sanyglobal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101718/SANY_New_Energy_Engineering_Vehicle_Testing_Center.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-accelerates-development-of-new-energy-heavy-duty-vehicles-with-global-debut-of-testing-center-301851472.html

