Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:05
12:59 Covid e isolamento positivi, Schillaci: "Lo toglieremo, di fatto inapplicato"

12:52 Coro Lirico siciliano a Palmi per Festival Lirico Teatri Pietra

12:45 Testamento Berlusconi, nella lettera a figli manca il nome di Luigi

12:41 Russia-Ucraina, cosa vuol dire il crollo del Rublo per l'economia di Mosca

12:34 Lo chef di Villa Zito: "Ho ceduto cocaina a Miccichè"

12:34 Immobili: Roma al palo, investimenti di Milano sono il triplo

12:16 Nations League Volley 2023, Italia sconfigge il Canada: Finals più vicine

12:15 Calciomercato Milan, nuova offerta per Pulisic: statunitense più vicino

11:58 Maltempo, temporali su Milano: Seveso e Lambro a rischio esondazioni

11:57 Ascolti tv, testa a testa tra 'Un amore in fondo al mare' e 'Chi l'ha visto?'

11:50 Napoli, esplosione in fabbrica fuochi d'artificio a Roccarainola: disperso operaio

11:33 A Braila in Romania Webuild inaugura ponte sul Danubio

SANY Renewable Energy's 5MW Onshore Wind Turbine Receives UL Solutions Certification

26 giugno 2023 | 03.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, recently certified SANY Renewable Energy's 5MW onshore wind turbine in Beijing in June. In addition, SANY Renewable Energy was acknowledged as a laboratory partner by UL Solutions during an award ceremony. Present at the event were Nivedh B S, the General Engineering Manager of UL Solutions Wind Asia, and Yang Huaiyu, the Director of SANY Renewable Energy Research Institute.

UL Solutions, established in 1894, provides safety-focused services and products for global companies, promoting innovation and growth. Their certification is a trust symbol, indicative of product quality and SANY Renewable Energy's commitment to safety.

Wind power now yields the lowest kilowatt-hour cost across the clean energy range and SANY Renewable Energy believes the technology will play an integral part in carbon reduction and tackling China's "Dual Carbon" goals. To address this, SANY Renewable Energy has developed technologically-advanced wind turbine products with excellent performance and reliability that not only supports global initiatives to tackle climate challenges but also promote the significant transformation of the global energy market.

SANY Renewable Energy's 5MW onshore wind turbine was certified by DNV in 2021, which labeled the company as the first wind turbine supplier in China to obtain the international certification of large MW wind turbine with a box-type substation.

The wind turbine unit adopts a platform-based design approach and mature "high-speed double-fed" technology to ensure high reliability, high efficiency, low operation and maintenance costs, and resulting in greater economic value for customers. Adding wind turbines into the power grid has been a new breakthrough for SANY Renewable Energy's onshore wind power R&D and will provide solid basis for low-priced grid connection.

Nivedh B S noted that following the successful cooperation on recent projects, UL Solutions is very glad to become a laboratory partner with SANY Renewable Energy, and he looks forward to working together in setting new standards, talent and team development, as well as long-term R&D projects.

"Under the IEC RE system, the company's self-built laboratory facilities are exhibiting greater development potential, and this partnership with UL Solutions will provide reliable support in terms of meeting standards, R&D design and testing, wind turbine performance evaluation, and more that will further elevate the product's core competitive advantages," said Dr. Wang Jizhou, director of SANY Renewable Energy's testing and experiment center.

Media Contact:Yolanda, rongy@sanyglobal. com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140011/20230625174210.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140014/20230625174215.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-renewable-energys-5mw-onshore-wind-turbine-receives-ul-solutions-certification-301862677.html

Ambiente Energia Ambiente ICT Energia onshore Wind turbine in Beijing
