Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Setting a New Industry Benchmark: Sigenergy to Unveil the World's First 5-in-1 Energy Storage System

12 giugno 2023 | 15.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, is set to astound the world with its all-scenario energy solution, featuring the world's first highly integrated 5-in-1 energy storage system. Prepare to be captivated at booth B2.474 during the EES Europe exhibition from June 14 to 16.

The energy industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, with a notable shift in focus. The intermittent nature of solar energy highlights the crucial role of energy storage as the cornerstone and nexus of power generation and consumption in the future. Leveraging the remarkable surge in global energy storage capacity, which witnessed an astonishing addition of 41.4 GW in home storage systems in 2022 alone, with an exceptional year-on-year growth of 30% in Europe, the momentum continues. Projections indicate a sustained trajectory, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate of 53% until 2025.

Driven by these industry trends, Sigenergy has dedicated its efforts to developing innovative energy solutions with an unwavering focus on energy storage. By effectively addressing prevailing challenges, Sigenergy has broken records in ultra-safety measures, streamlined installation processes, and unparalleled intelligent capabilities, establishing an unprecedented benchmark in the industry.

SigenStor is a game-changing solution that seamlessly integrates PV Inverter, EV DC Charger, Battery PCS, Battery Pack, and EMS for all scenarios. This groundbreaking innovation significantly reduces installation time and sets the industry's highest safety standards.

Prepare to witness the world premiere of SigenStor and become a part of history in the making. Sigenergy cordially invites you to join us at booth B2.474, EES Europe in Munich, Germany, from June 14 to 16.

About Sigenergy

Sigenergy focuses on developing cutting-edge home and business energy solutions, with products ranging from energy storage systems to solar inverters and EV chargers. Our world-class R&D team of hundreds of top industry experts shares the vision of making the world greener via continuous innovation. With global sales and services, we aim to become our customers' most trusted partner on their journey to a more sustainable future.

For more information, please visit Sigenergy's website at www.sigenergy.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098783/Sigenergy_invites_booth_B2_474_EES_Europe.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/setting-a-new-industry-benchmark-sigenergy-to-unveil-the-worlds-first-5-in-1-energy-storage-system-301848233.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energy storage system storage June 12 energy
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza