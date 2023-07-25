Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:04 Battiti Live 2023, oggi la quarta puntata: cantanti e scaletta

09:52 Maneskin a San Siro, oggi il concerto bis a Milano

09:47 Egitto, Meloni: "Nessun baratto per Zaki, cerchiamo verità per Regeni"

09:41 Lake Como Design Festival 2023: l'armonia tra arte, design e natura, le mostre

09:34 Carburanti, benzina: oggi nuovi rialzi dei prezzi

09:28 Bruce Springsteen, concerto Monza a rischio per maltempo: decisione a breve

09:13 Meteo, tregua dopo il caldo record. Al Nord ancora forti temporali

08:57 Turisti intrappolati da fiamme, salvati dal Soccorso alpino

08:35 Terremoto in Turchia, scossa magnitudo 5.5 nel centro del Paese

08:21 Maltempo a Brescia, 16enne uccisa da albero caduto in campo scout

08:15 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, Paltrinieri in finale 800 stile libero

07:52 Meteo Milano, rami spezzati sulla strada dopo il nubifragio - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Slenergy's Partner Training & Guidance Tour: Enhancing Client Experience in Germany

25 luglio 2023 | 09.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Slenergy, a leading innovator in the renewable energy industry, is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated partner training and guidance tour in Germany at the end of July. This tour comes after Slenergy's successful introduction of its groundbreaking iShare-Home one-stop residential solar energy solution at a prestigious brand and new product release event in Munich on May 31.

Designed to address current challenges in the residential solar energy landscape, Slenergy's iShare-Home system offers capacities ranging from 4-15 kW. It incorporates a hybrid inverter, energy storage, a cable set, and smart monitoring system that enables real-time data tracking and remote upgrades via a cloud platform. Notably, this cutting-edge one-stop solution stands out with its standardized system and modular product design, simplified installation process and smart energy management system.

With European countries as its primary target market, Slenergy has witnessed an overwhelming response to the iShare-Home solution. Over 1000 kits have been sold, predominantly through collaborations with installers, particularly in Germany, Spain and Italy. Slenergy's sales channels have expanded throughout Germany and across Europe. The first shipment of iShare-Home kits has already been delivered to customers on July 24, and the second shipment is expected to arrive in August.

Recognizing the significance of establishing a strong local presence to better satisfy clients' demands, Slenergy has invested significantly in dedicated local sales and service teams, warehousing capabilities and legal structure across the entire value chain. The German subsidiary is operational now, and plans are underway to open the doors of the Spanish subsidiary this July.

In pursuit of superior customer service, Slenergy's solution engineer team is organizing an installation training and guidance tour this month. This tailored tour will begin with specialized training courses for prioritized channel partners in various regions of Germany.

Each training course, spanning approximately one day, will provide comprehensive insights into the iShare-Home solution, along with meticulous on-site installation training and guidance. Thoughtfully tailored to meet clients' specific demands, the course covers all essential technical aspects and safety protocols, aiming to ensure flawless installations.

Driven by a commitment to create a more sustainable new energy industry, Slenergy strives to upgrade the sector with precision manufacturing standards and innovative technologies. By empowering clients with a one-stop solution and providing them peace of mind, Slenergy aspires to facilitate energy independence and foster a sustainable future for all.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2160848/Slenergy_s_Partner_Training___Guidance_Tour_Germany.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090526/4178642/logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/slenergys-partner-training--guidance-tour-enhancing-client-experience-in-germany-301884825.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Slenergy's Guidance Tour Germania tour
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, esami di riparazione entro l'8 settembre
News to go
Famiglia, lo studio: condizione economica peggiorata per il 40%
News to go
Caserta, domiciliari per direttrice ufficio postale
News to go
Temperature record, città in ginocchio per le ondate di calore
News to go
Rodi devastata dagli incendi, grave situazione a Corfù
News to go
Fao, 43 milioni di persone rischiano di morire di fame
News to go
Italia-Tunisia, Mattarella: "A fianco di Tunisi nelle sfide importanti"
News to go
Mafia, maxi-operazione a Foggia: 82 arresti
News to go
Spagna, Popolari primo partito ma Sanchez potrebbe essere di nuovo premier
News to go
Grecia in fiamme, incendi fuori controllo: a Rodi stato d'emergenza
News to go
L'Italia non va in vacanza: spesa proibitiva per un lavoratore su tre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, guerra di droni: i russi colpiscono Odessa, Kiev attacca Mosca
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza