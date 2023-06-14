Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

StarCharge Showcasing Cutting-Edge EV Charging Solutions and Energy Storage Systems at The Smarter E Europe 2023

14 giugno 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, is excited to announce its participation from June 14 to 16, in The smarter E Europe 2023 at Hall C3.160, launching a comprehensive range of smart energy solutions together with latest all-in-one EV charging solutions.

"At StarCharge, we are passionate about driving the transition to a sustainable and electric future," said Echo, Chairlady at StarCharge. "We believe that The Smarter E Europe 2023 provides the perfect opportunity for us to demonstrate our commitment to innovation and showcase our industry-leading energy systems. We are excited to unveil the EV charger Mercury 450 and our complete lineup of residential and commercial energy systems, which will undoubtedly revolutionize the way we charge and power an electric world."

As the world transitions towards a sustainable future, the demand for efficient and reliable EV charging infrastructure and energy storage system continues to grow. At The Smarter E Europe 2023, StarCharge will proudly unveil its state-of-the-art products, reinforcing its commitment to evolve in a greener future ahead.

One of the highlights of the event will be the launch of StarCharge's newest all-in-one charging station, the Mercury 450. This cutting-edge charging station sets a new benchmark in EV charging technology, offering enhanced features and unparalleled convenience. With its sleek design and advanced capabilities, the Mercury 450 is set to providing a convenient and efficient solution for all EV users.

In addition to the Mercury 450, StarCharge will present its full lineup of residential and commercial energy systems. These innovative solutions offer efficient energy inverting, management, enabling users to optimize energy consumption and reduce costs. Whether it's powering homes, businesses, or entire communities, StarCharge's inverter and battery systems provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

The smarter E Europe 2023 is scheduled to take place from June 14 to 16, 2023 in Messe München, Germany. StarCharge welcomes all attendees, media representatives, and industry professionals to visit Hall C3.160 and explore the future of EV charging and energy storage solutions.

About StarCharge

StarCharge is a global leading provider of EV charging solutions and energy storage systems. With a strong commitment to sustainability, StarCharge aims to revolutionize the way we charge and power electric vehicles, enabling a cleaner and greener future. For more information, please visit www.starcharge.com . Media Contact: marketing@starcharge.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098822/StarCharge_Smart_Home_Solution.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcharge-showcasing-cutting-edge-ev-charging-solutions-and-energy-storage-systems-at-the-smarter-e-europe-2023-301849749.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza comprehensive range smart energy solutions together at Europa
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza