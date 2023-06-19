Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
comunicato stampa

Suntek Reveals Its Solar Powered Smart Garden, an Innovative Solution that Aims to Revolutionize Outdoor Living

18 giugno 2023 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

COLOGNE, Germany, June 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntek Technology, a company committed to helping families build a smarter and more sustainable outdoor life through innovative solutions, recently unveiled its latest Solar Powered Smart Garden at spoga+gafa 2023 in Cologne, the largest garden lifestyle trade fair in the world. The revolutionary smart garden empowers users to gain more energy independence and enjoy garden life, while reducing their overall carbon footprint.

A sustainable solution that transforms gardens into closed-loop ecosystems

As part of a new energy revolution, this solution ingeniously utilizes solar panels and a power station as the central hub, transforming the garden into a closed-loop ecosystem that generates clean renewable energy, stores energy, and powers electric gardening tools and furniture.

As a crucial component of the system, the power station offers a range of models to meet various power demands. As the first company to introduce semi-solid-state batteries in the market, Suntek's power station can reach capacities of up to 6400Wh and output power of 3800W, enabling multiple devices to function simultaneously.

A smart solution that enhances the user experience

Suntek's product development team has innovatively incorporated IoT technology and human-machine interaction concepts into traditional outdoor settings. The entire product line is equipped with the SMART LINK APP and SmartView Display, allowing users to easily manage product real-time status and lifecycle.

In addition, Suntek introduced a new-generation robotic mower with a smart navigation system that allows it to cut grass in a systematic way. With advanced mapping and accurate positioning technology, the mower can remember the stopping spot before heading back to the charging dock to continue working from there once fully charged. Suntek claims mowing efficiency has improved five-fold compared to random cutting products, meaning a 1000 square meter lawn can be covered in just one day, with an 80 percent reduction in energy consumption and lower carbon footprint.

Infusing fashionable dynamism into outdoor living

Suntek's products pay homage to Formula One racing with their sleek industrial design, bringing the excitement of a cockpit into the world of garden maintenance. This product range was honored with 2023 IF Design Award, making it the only award-winning brand in the gardening tool category.

Nathan Lin, President of Suntek, commented: "We remain committed to building a comprehensive and sustainable outdoor living ecosystem through the Suntek solar-powered smart garden solution, we believe people will have more time to connect with nature and experience deeper sustainability. By seamlessly integrating smart technology, renewable energy, and cutting-edge design, Suntek is paving the way for a smarter, greener outdoor lifestyle."

About Suntek Technology

Established in 2021, Suntek is dedicated to bringing innovative sustainable solutions to outdoor ecosystem, providing users with smarter, more sustainable, and comfortable outdoor experiences. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Suntek has offices in Germany, France and the United States, offering comprehensive localized services to the European and North American markets.

For more information, please visit www.suntek-group.com.

Business Contact: business@suntek-group.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101304/Suntek_technology_Solar_Powered_Smart_Garden.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101305/Suntek_technology_SMARTLINK_APP_and_SmartView_Display.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/suntek-reveals-its-solar-powered-smart-garden-an-innovative-solution-that-aims-to-revolutionize-outdoor-living-301853713.html

