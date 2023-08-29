Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 12:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:34 Governo, Landini scrive a Giorgia Meloni: "Convochi parti sociali"

12:16 Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2023 al via, ospiti e programma

12:15 Repubblica Dominicana-Angola 75-67, Italia agli ottavi anche se perde

12:13 Russia, il caso Prigozhin e il potere di Putin fondato sulla paura

12:11 Ascolti tv, 'Il giovane Montalbano' vince in replica

12:08 Asta Bot 29 agosto 2023, Tesoro colloca titoli per 5,5 miliardi

12:05 Atletica, Jacobs: "Volevo mollare tutto ma non potevo arrendermi"

11:54 Milano, ciclista 28enne travolta e uccisa da camion

11:47 Granchio blu, individuata una seconda specie nel Mar Adriatico

11:43 Loredana Bertè: "Sono stata violentata, avevo 16 anni. Ho smesso di tacere. Io non sono carne (Video)

11:22 Prigozhin potrebbe essere sepolto oggi a San Pietroburgo, Putin non sarà ai funerali

11:20 Gb, disagi traffico aereo potrebbero durare per giorni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TCL Photovoltaic Technology to Showcase Revolutionary One-Stop Residential Smart Energy Solution at IFA 2023

29 agosto 2023 | 12.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Photovoltaic Technology, a leading provider of green energy solutions, recently announced its participation in the upcoming IFA 2023 exhibition. The event, set to take place in Berlin, Germany, from September 1st to 5th, will mark the debut of TCL's innovative One-Stop Residential Smart Energy Solution.

TCL's booth, spanning 2,013 square meters under the theme "Inspire the Future," will spotlight the enterprise's Leading Technology, Intelligent Life, Culture and Spirit, as well as Corporate Social Responsibility. Positioned in the Leading Technology subarea, TCL Photovoltaic Technology will showcase its newly launched One-stop Residential Smart Energy Solution for efficient, green, and emergency power supply.

Presenting a holistic approach to sustainable living and energy efficiency, the solution forms a smart energy ecosystem. From solar power generation and efficient energy storage to seamless heat pump operation, the comprehensive system optimizes energy usage and elevates cost-effectiveness. Users will benefit from continuous power supply and peak-valley arbitrage.

TCL Photovoltaic Technology's presence at the IFA Exhibition goes beyond mere product display, reflecting the company's commitment to catalyzing the clean energy landscape transformation. A notable player in the photovoltaic sector, TCL's acclaim spans silicon wafer production, PV module manufacturing, and power plant maintenance. Leveraging these resources and expertise, TCL Photovoltaic Technology provides comprehensive services spanning development, manufacturing, and energy management. 

According to William Li, General Manager of the Overseas Business Center at TCL Photovoltaic Technology, the company's global operation is presently focused on the European market. It has set up liaison offices across nine countries, encompassing Italy, Spain, Germany, and Poland, which cater to the company's worldwide clientele, offering comprehensive aftersales service and technical support.

Visit TCL's booth at Hall 21A, Messedamm Berlin, to witness innovation shaping clean energy.

About TCL Photovoltaic Technology:

TCL Photovoltaic Technology is a green energy full-lifecycle smart service provider under TCL Industries. In line with the global trend of green and digital integration, TCL Photovoltaic Technology leverages the advantages of TCL's research and development, supply chain, warehousing and logistics, and channel networks to focus on the new energy photovoltaic field. The company offers one-stop residential and commercial energy solutions, and is committed to establishing the TCL Smart Energy Management System, creating an intelligent clean energy platform, and gradually developing into a leader in the clean energy industry. For more information, please visit https://www.tcl.com/global/en/photovoltaic 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196527/Visit_TCL_Photovoltaic_Technology_Hall_21A.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196528/TCL_Residential_Energy_Management_System.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-photovoltaic-technology-to-showcase-revolutionary-one-stop-residential-smart-energy-solution-at-ifa-2023-301912348.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Media_E_Pubblicita Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza upcoming IFA 2023 exhibition at IFA 2023 Berlino IFA 2023
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky apre a soluzione politica per Crimea
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi raddoppiati in 7 giorni
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, la protesta a Napoli
News to go
Maltempo, per una frana stop treni Av tra Italia e Francia
News to go
Usa, Biden incontra oggi i familiari di Martin Luther King
News to go
Papa: "Mi preoccupano le guerre"
News to go
Maltempo, allagamenti a Genova
News to go
Denatalità, nuovo record negativo in Italia
News to go
Oggi primo Cdm dopo la pausa estiva
News to go
Violenza di gruppo Caivano, coinvolti una quindicina di ragazzi
News to go
Estate, Coldiretti: "37,5 mln italiani in vacanza"
News to go
Russia, il decreto di Putin
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza