Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 15:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:31 Olbia, esplode camper in campeggio: morto bambino

15:12 Bce, Panetta: "A Europa serve una piena unione dei mercati dei capitali"

15:03 AI e tutela diritto d'autore, la chiave resta l'apporto creativo

14:58 Gp Monza 2023, Mercedes: Hamilton rinnova contratto fino al 2025

14:50 Juve, Bonucci addio: va all'Union Berlino

14:29 Alcol, in Italia 1,3 mln 11-25enni bevitori a rischio: 620mila sono under 18

14:14 Prigozhin, video prima della morte: "Sto bene"

13:59 Roma-Milan, Lukaku: "Emozionato da accoglienza"

13:56 "Maggioranza veneti deve avere pelle bianca", frasi choc consigliere Fratelli d'Italia

13:37 Incidente Brandizzo, l'ultimo post di uno dei 5 operai: "E' apparsa croce su rotaie"

13:36 Ostia, il blitz di polizia e carabinieri

13:31 Milano, violenza di gruppo su ragazzina: due arresti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

TerrePower to highlight EV battery technology at Detroit Auto Show

31 agosto 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TerrePower, a division of BBB Industries, is presenting its sustainably manufactured battery solutions at the Detroit Auto Show on September 13, 2023. TerrePower will host a Fireside chat showcasing lithium-ion battery technology for longer-lasting batteries that are cost-effective and environmentally sustainable solutions for automotive manufacturers and consumers. 

WHO: John Boyer, president of BBB's TerrePower division. John is a 30+ year veteran of the automotive industry. He led BBB's expansion into Europe and the development of EV battery remanufacturing.

Maria Caballero, president of e-Mobility, BBB Industries. Caballero is a 25-year veteran of the automotive industry. Prior to joining BBB, Maria led the Visteon Electronics OE service group. Maria also worked for Ford's automotive component division where she held various roles in Manufacturing, Business Planning and Program Management.

Moderator: Jordan Arocha, PMP, Director of Commercial Operations, Munro & Associates, Inc. 

WHAT: North American International Auto Show, Detroit, MI             Fireside Chat, "Sustainable Manufacturing of Components Driving our Clean Energy and Mobility Future."

WHEN: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 1 pm – 1:45 pm 

WHERE: Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI

WHY: EV battery remanufacturing is sustainable, as it reduces the need to mine for the raw materials that are used in the battery. TerrePower is the only company of its kind that sustainably manufactures EV batteries, solar panels, and energy storage systems. For vehicle batteries, its process includes identifying the weak components in the battery pack and replacing them with tested good components to improve the battery pack's performance so it can be used in a vehicle again.  Battery modules that have degraded to the point they can no longer be used are then repurposed into energy stationary storage units to give them a second life. 

About BBB Industries BBB Industries, LLC is a leading sustainable manufacturer serving the automotive, industrial, and renewable energy markets. With an extensive footprint and operations throughout North America, BBB entered the European market in 2020 and now sustainably manufactures and supplies an assortment of nondiscretionary repair parts across more than 90 countries. TerrePower is a division of BBB that services the electric vehicle, energy storage and solar markets across both North America and Europe. Founded in 1987, BBB Industries, LLC is a private company with corporate centers located in the greater Mobile, Alabama and Dallas, Texas areas. Please see www.bbbind.com for more information. To find out more about TerrePower, visit https://www.bbbind.com/terrepower.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/terrepower-to-highlight-ev-battery-technology-at-detroit-auto-show-301914114.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza battery technology at Detroit Auto Show TerrePower will host at Detroit Auto Show
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni a Caivano, prima tappa da don Patriciello
News to go
Ostia, blitz e perquisizioni in abitazioni: impiegati circa 500 agenti
News to go
Bollette luce gas, nel 2024 passaggio obbligato a mercato libero
News to go
Incidente Torino, procura Ivrea apre fascicolo
News to go
Scuola, Federconsumatori: "Il mercato dei libri usati fa risparmiare il 26%"
News to go
Stupro Caivano, oggi la visita di Giorgia Meloni al Parco Verde
News to go
Covid, aumentano casi: in calo i decessi
News to go
Sorteggio Champions League, le fasce delle italiane
News to go
Meloni presto a Caivano da famiglie vittime di stupro
News to go
Governo, Calderone: "Stiamo creando condizioni per chi vuole lavorare"
News to go
Meteo Italia, ancora maltempo: nel weekend torna il sole
News to go
Uragano Idalia in Florida, venti a 200 km orari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza