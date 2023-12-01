Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Tianqi Lithium Invited to COP28 and Advocated for Net Zero Emission

01 dicembre 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30th, the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) convened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This grand event, aiming to focus on "finding solutions together", reflectsing the importance they attach to multi-party cooperation and partnership in order to address the commonthreat of climate change.

At the "China Pavilion", Tianqi Lithium, as a representative of significant new energy material enterprises in China, was invited to  participate in the theme side event. During the side event, Ms. Jiang Anqi, Vice Chairwoman of Tianqi Lithium, delivered a keynote speech. She stated that with the progressive pursuit of the global net zero goal and the in-depth adjustment of the energy consumption structure .the lithium battery industry is experiencing unprecedented growth.

As a new energy material enterprise promoting the carbon peaking and carbon neutrality strategy, Tianqi Lithium implements the ESG strategy of the enterprise and carries out in an all-round way the three-step systematic carbon neutrality management of "cost accounting + carbon emission reduction + information disclosure", referencing the PEF standard of the European Union. Meanwhile, in the path of reducing pollution and carbon emissions, Tianqi Lithium keeps deepening its exploration of energy substitution, energy-saving technological transition and process innovation, etc.

In addition, Mr. Frank Ha, Director and President of Tianqi Lithium, officially released "White Paper on Sustainable Lithium Industry in Aachieving Net Zero 2023", calling for collaborative reduction of pollution and carbon emissions by both the upstream and downstream of the lithium value chain,  aiming to achieve net zero emissions of enterprise operations no later than 2050. Furthermore , Tianqi Lithium took the lead in promising a total emission reduction of more than 42% compared to the base year by 2030, and is striving to achieve a 50% reduction in the emission level and realize net zero emissions before 2050.

Tianqi Lithium, the world's leading new energy material enterprise with lithium as its core, lays out lithium industry chains in China, Australia and Chile, focusing on global industry integration and configuration. Meanwhile, with advanced practical achievements in ESG, it participates in the formulation of international standards together with partners in the value chain ,to continuously enhance its global influence of sustainable development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290483/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tianqi-lithium-invited-to-cop28-and-advocated-for-net-zero-emission-302003293.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
