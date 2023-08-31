Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 09:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:20 Carburanti, i prezzi di benzina e diesel oggi 31 agosto 2023 in Italia

08:40 Ucraina, Russia: "Abbattuto drone diretto a Mosca"

08:24 Incidente ferroviario sulla Torino Milano, chi sono i 5 operai morti

07:56 Taiwan, ok Usa a primi aiuti militari diretti all'isola

07:47 Future Hits Live 2023 Verona, vince Drillionaire

07:06 Torino, treno investe gruppo di operai al lavoro: 5 morti

00:01 Ucraina, Kiev: "Guerra si sta spostando verso la Russia"

23:44 Ucraina-Russia, nuovo attacco di Kiev in Crimea

22:43 Ucraina-Russia, raid Kiev contro Crimea e Bryansk - Video

22:11 US Open, Djokovic al terzo turno

21:42 US Open 2023, Tsitsipas eliminato al secondo turno

21:01 Incidente a Chieti, scontro auto-tir: un morto e 3 feriti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Trina Solar announces mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules, leading industry into PV 7.0 era

31 agosto 2023 | 03.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced its mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules, with module efficiency reaching 22.5% on August 18. It marks Trina Solar is the first module maker to mass produce TOPCon modules with power exceeding 700W. According to Trina Solar, the industrialization capability of 210mm n-type modules will be comprehensively improved, and Vertex N modules will be continuously upgraded with 10-15W increase in power output in 2024.

The Vertex N 700W+ series modules adopt n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology that Trina Solar unveiled in May. The first n-type i-TOPCon cells rolled off the production line in Qinghai province in early August. Cell efficiency in mass production has now reached 25.8%. By the end of this year Trina Solar's cell capacity will reach 75GW, including 40GW of n-type cells, all of which are equipped with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology.

Vertex N 700W+ series modules have passed a comprehensive range of tests by RETC. A UL Panfile test report found Trina Solar Vertex N modules perform better in terms of temperature coefficient and low-light environments compared with p-type modules. Simulations in three typical cities show that annual power generation of Vertex N modules can be increased by up to 3.96% compared with that of p-type modules.

Vertex N modules are also acclaimed by end customers. As a result, Trina Solar has accumulated rich delivery experience in large utility power plants. A photovoltaic power plant project of the seawater desalination plant in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, was recently put into operation, Vertex N 700W+ series modules being used there. A 500MW photovoltaic power station project being built in Xinghai county, Qinghai province, also uses Vertex N 700W+ series modules.

Trina Solar is keen for industrial chain partners to work together to accelerate mass production of n-type technology and high power modules to benefit end users.In the n-type era, Trina Solar is leading the industry with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology, the all-round upgraded scenario-based Vertex N portfolio and integrated solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197711/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-solar-announces-mass-production-of-vertex-n-700w-series-modules-leading-industry-into-pv-7-0-era-301914293.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro it marks Trina Solar solution provider fornitore d'accesso provider
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, aumentano casi: in calo i decessi
News to go
Sorteggio Champions League, le fasce delle italiane
News to go
Meloni presto a Caivano da famiglie vittime di stupro
News to go
Governo, Calderone: "Stiamo creando condizioni per chi vuole lavorare"
News to go
Meteo Italia, ancora maltempo: nel weekend torna il sole
News to go
Uragano Idalia in Florida, venti a 200 km orari
News to go
Milano, auto si ribalta e abbatte palo che colpisce ciclista
News to go
Mostra del Cinema di Venezia al via, molte star americane non ci saranno
News to go
Manovra 2024, Meloni: "Tagliare sprechi e inefficienze"
News to go
Bonus trasporti 2023, come averlo
News to go
Varese, circonvenzione di incapaci: ordinanza cautelare per 3 persone
News to go
Vacanze rovinate, va risarcito anche danno morale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza