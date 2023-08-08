Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 18:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:19 Neymar "non ha mai chiesto di lasciare il Psg"

18:12 Salario minimo, da Schlein a Conte tutti presenti tranne Renzi

18:02 Borsa, Piazza Affari maglia nera in Europa con extraprofitti

17:47 Tredicenne scomparsa, il papà: ''Ho paura, aiutatemi a ritrovare Benedetta''

17:39 Trofeo Berlusconi, il ritorno di Marta Fascina: stasera allo stadio per Monza-Milan

17:34 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Bonaccini a Meloni: "Ignorate nostre richieste"

17:22 Messina Denaro, De Lorenzo: "Cure in ospedale se indicate da medico carcere e oncologo"

17:16 Ucraina-Russia, l'analisi: controffensiva Kiev è "deludente"

17:12 Whatsapp, nuove funzioni per le videochiamate: ecco quali

17:11 Mondiali ciclismo su pista, Bianchi in finale Time Trial 1 km

16:25 Brescia, precipita da cima Moren in una gola: morto 50enne

16:13 Londra, accoltellato mentre era in fila per il British Museum: arrestato l'aggressore

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Trina Solar named Overall Highest Achiever by RETC for fourth time

08 agosto 2023 | 17.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has again been recognized as Overall Highest Achiever for the outstanding performance of its Vertex N 700W series modules in the RETC 2023 PV Module Index Report, published recently. This is the fourth time Trina Solar has been honored with the accolade, exemplifying its leadership in the PV industry.

The annual report evaluates products in terms of quality, performance and reliability, providing a reference for stakeholders about products based on comparative test results.

In reliability test, a company is said to have attained High Achievement if power degradation of its product is less than -2%. Trina Solar was given High Achievement in Reliability in respect to all test sequences: DH2000, PID, SDML and TC 600. Performance in DH2000 was particularly notable, with Vertex N 700W series modules showing degradation of as low as -0.87% and -0.96%.

There is no doubt that modules with higher energy yield can give investors and end users the greatest level of confidence. Trina Solar was accorded High Achievement in Performance with outstanding performance in PID and LeTID. RETC's PID test is twice as rigorous as that for IEC. Vertex N 700W series modules have degradation of just -0.59% and -0.53% after PID test, way better than other testing modules and only show degradation of just -0.09% and -0.17% after RETC LeTID test.

In quality test, Trina Solar Vertex N 700W series modules fully passed thresher test, and performed very well. As a leader in PV industry, Trina Solar conducts rigorous quality control from the design stage and is devoted to providing high-quality products to global customers.

Being named Overall Highest Achiever underlines Trina Solar's consistent efforts in keeping its technology and product values to the highest standard. Trina Solar has become a greatly trusted supplier to customers worldwide, with recognition from international institutions, including being named Top Performer for nine consecutive years by PVEL, given the highest AAA ranking five years in a row in the PV ModuleTech Bankability report by PV Tech, being included on the Tier 1 PV Module Maker List numerous times by BNEF and TÜV Rheinland certifying the safe use of its products in marine settings, a first in the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171637/image_805511_51364497.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-solar-named-overall-highest-achiever-by-retc-for-fourth-time-301895900.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Trina Solar has again been been recognized as Overall Highest Achiever Trina Solar named Overall Highest Achiever
Vedi anche
News to go
Niger, sottosegretaria Usa a Niamey: "Colloqui difficili"
News to go
Messina Denaro, il legale: "Condizioni di salute disperate"
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: a luglio record storico temperature
Bonus mobili 2023, detrazione Irpef per spesa massima di 8mila euro: a chi spetta
New to go
Anarchici, 9 arresti per associazione con finalità di terrorismo
News to go
Ucraina, missili su Pokrovsk: bilancio morti sale a 8
News to go
Milano, imbrattata Galleria Vittorio Emanuele
News to go
Licenze taxi e prelievo su extraprofitti banche, le misure approvate in Cdm
News to go
Farmaci, nel 2022 spesa cresciuta del 6%
News to go
Nel mondo quasi 5 miliardi di persone sono attive sui social
News to go
Trasporti, riattivato tavolo tecnico per intermodalità nello Stretto
Pnrr, presentata proposta modifica a commissione Ue
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza