Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:18 Porti, da comitato gestione Adsp Tirreno Centro-Settentrionale ok 3a nota variazione bilancio

10:18 MotoGp, Marquez operato al braccio per sindrome compartimentale

10:16 Shannen Doherty rivela : “Tumore arrivato anche alle ossa. Non voglio morire”

10:06 I 100 anni di Henry Kissinger, Grande Vecchio politica estera americana: la sua storia

09:47 Sport, Azzalini: "Copertura discipline femminili nello sport è ancora molto bassa"

09:46 Sport, Abodi: "Più visibilità quello femminile cambierebbe percezione del pubblico"

09:45 Morte Kissinger, reazioni da tutto il mondo. Putin: "Statista saggio e lungimirante"

09:44 Sport, Salis: "Importante lavorare sull'aspetto culturale"

09:43 Sport, May: "E' educazione, diversità e inclusione"

09:18 Henry Kissinger e la crisi Ucraina, come cambiò idea su Kiev nella Nato

09:18 Benzina e diesel, prezzi ancora in calo: verde self ai minimi dell'anno

09:07 Neve, caldo e poi gelo: meteo sulle montagne russe secondo le previsioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Trina Solar to offer modules and trackers for 90MW PV power plants in Brazil

30 novembre 2023 | 03.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAO PAULO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar (SHA: 688599) has secured a supply agreement with the Brazilian EPC contractor Fiber X to offer solar modules and trackers to the CEMIG SIM project, composed of several distributed generation solar power plants, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The project has total capacity of 90MW.

Under the agreement Trina Solar will supply high-performance Vertex DEG21-660W modules and Vanguard 1P solar trackers. Trina Solar is one of the top five solar tracker suppliers in Latin America, and is continuously striving to provide better value for clients' solar power plants. The integrated solution of Vertex modules and Vanguard trackers will maximize the potential of 210mm bifacial modules. Collaboration with Fiber X is a benchmark of Trina Solar's integrated delivery solution in Latin America.

TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P is designed with patented technologies in its driving system and structure, making it particularly suitable in uneven terrain, guaranteeing safe running in high winds and reducing labor needs during system installation and maintenance.  Since the product was launched last year, Vanguard 1P has been delivered over 1GW in Brazil.

Based on the advanced 210mm product technology platform, Trina Solar's Vertex 660W modules deliver higher efficiency, power, energy yield and reliability, as well as lower LCOE. They have passed static mechanical load standard testing and five other rigorous tests, demonstrating rock-solid reliability and offering consistently higher value to customers.

Vertex 660W modules have also achieved excellent results in the PVEL reliability test nine years in a row, with great reliability recognized by renowned institutions. Trina Solar's cumulative shipments of 210mm modules exceeded 90GW by the third quarter of this year, giving them a world No 1 ranking.

"Offering an integrated solution with both modules and trackers is a new business model for Trina Solar in Brazil," said Alvaro Garcia-Maltras, President of Trina Solar Latin America. "Trina Solar Vertex DEG21 series modules, with 210mm PERC bifacial cells, have a maximum power output up to 670W. Vanguard 1P trackers can perfectly match the 210mm module size, and our smart control system combined with controllers, algorithms and SCADA platform, are the "brain" of the solar tracker system in controlling facing angles, maximizing power generation potential at both the front and back of modules."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288100/image_1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-solar-to-offer-modules-and-trackers-for-90mw-pv-power-plants-in-brazil-302000330.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Altro Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza supply agreement Brazil power plants in Brazil the project has
Vedi anche
News to go
Cina e polmoniti nei bambini, in Italia nessun allarme
News to go
Stupro Caivano, mamma vittima scrive al Papa
News to go
Giovani sempre più connessi e isolati: l'indagine
News to go
Ocse: frena la crescita in Italia, nel 2023 e nel 2024 solo +0,7
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Papa Francesco, come sta: ultime news sullo stato di salute
News to go
Grecia-Gb, lite per marmi Partenone: Sunak cancella incontro con Mitsotakis
News to go
Ucraina nella Nato, Stoltenberg: "Traguardo più vicino che mai"
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Da Ue via libera a pagamento quarta rata"
News to go
Polmoniti nei bambini, boom di casi anche in Francia
News to go
Bollette, niente proroga al mercato tutelato
News to go
Lavoro, da ingegneri a operai: ecco le figure professionali introvabili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza