Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:07 Milano, fumo denso in una discoteca: vigili del fuoco al lavoro - Video

10:55 Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi sta male: militari negano visita medica

10:44 Roma, infermiera uccisa a coltellate: fermato l'ex

10:28 Reggio Calabria, truffa 'bonus facciate': sequestrati crediti d'imposta per oltre 52 mln

10:20 Crozza nei panni di Andrea Giambruno: "Hai il diritto di nascere donna, però te la sei cercata" - Video

10:17 Usa, 14enne mangia patatina più piccante al mondo e muore. "Partecipava a una sfida social"

09:12 Prezzi benzina e gasolio oggi, nuovi movimenti al rialzo

09:06 Crolla muro durante lavori, morto operaio nel viterbese

08:25 Maxi blitz al Parco Verde di Caivano: sequestrati proiettili da guerra e migliaia di euro - Video

08:20 Mostra Cinema Venezia 2023, è il giorno di Pietro Castellitto e Holland

07:49 Ucraina, Russia: abbattuti droni in volo su Mosca. Nyt: Kim Jong-un da Putin per parlare di armi

07:40 US Open, Jannik Sinner eliminato negli ottavi di finale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tyre Recycling Solutions signs MoU with South Korean LD Carbon

05 settembre 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Significant technological synergies between South Korean LDC proprietary Green carbon black technology and Swiss TRS unique water-jet milling technology draw both players to sign a MoU for a first jointly owned TyreXol™ rubber powder processing plant in South Korea, with further ambitions to expand the relationship to the Asian continent.

PREVERENGES, Switzerland and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LD Carbon, an eco-friendly waste treatment and raw material recycling company which has developed a proprietary pyrolysis technology and TRS, a circular economy technology developer and integrator which offer global solutions to produce high-performance sustainable products from end-of-life tires, have announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the implementation of a first factory to produce TRS' TyreXol™ rubber powders coming from the TRS Water Pulse™ process. The remainder of End-of-life tires after TyreXol™ production is to be utilized by LDC to produce tire pyrolysis oil ("TPO") and high-quality recovered Carbon Black ("rCB") whose quality has already passed the assurance tests from various global tire manufacturers for commercial adoptions.

The new endeavor will enable the partners to crystallize major technical and commercial synergies as well as, for TRS, to bring production capacity to meet the pressing demand from TRS customers in Asia. Initially, the plant will process 25 ktpa end-of-life tires, yielding a volume of 5 ktpa TyreXol Water Pulse™ powder, which already passed quality assurance tests from global end customers such as tire manufacturers, who are accelerating commercial adoptions of TyreXol Water Pulse™powder.

"We have been screening many companies globally which could enhance our product range and further differentiate the value-in-use which we bring to tire manufacturers. We are thrilled to collaborate with TRS. Not only are our technologies complementary, but they have a deep understanding of the market, and we share the same ethical and professional values," said Baek, Seong-Mun, CEO and co-founder of LDC.

Staffan Ahlgren, CEO and co-founder of TRS commented: "This collaboration is very important for developing additional real circular solutions for the tires and rubber industries. The collaboration is born from months of discussions which helped us develop a deep mutual respect. It will be an accelerating step enabling us to supply Asian clients regionally and focus on our water-jet technologies in priority."

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200737/Signing_of_a_partnership_MoU_between_the_LDC_and_TRS_teams__22nd_August_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tyre-recycling-solutions-signs-mou-with-south-korean-ld-carbon-301916650.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Altro Energia Energia Ambiente Altro Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente rubber powder processing plant between South Korean LDC proprietary mou South Korean LDC
Vedi anche
News to go
Legambiente: 19.530 i reati ambientali lungo le coste italiane nel 2022
News to go
Migranti, Frontex: nel 2023-24 aumenteranno flussi verso Ue
Maxi blitz al Parco Verde di Caivano: sequestrati proiettili da guerra e migliaia di euro - Video
News to go
Mostra Cinema Venezia, dopo 16 anni Woody Allen torna al Lido
News to go
Covid Italia, progressivo aumento casi con ritorno al lavoro e a scuola
News to go
Pnrr, riparte il confronto tra Italia e Commissione Europea
News to go
Putin: "Incontro con Erdogan un successo"
News to go
Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, Landini: "Sistema non funziona"
News to go
Ustica, Amato: "Non ho elementi nuovi, rimesso sul tavolo ipotesi già accreditata"
News to go
Sequestrati a Tortona cosmetici cancerogeni
News to go
Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, corteo silenzioso per ricordare vittime
News to go
Brutta avventura per pilota Sainz, rapinato dell'orologio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza