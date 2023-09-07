Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:54
comunicato stampa

World Leaders and Top Business Minds Gather at the Indonesia Sustainability Forum (ISF)

07 settembre 2023 | 14.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World leaders, including Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape gathered in Jakarta today to attend the first Indonesia Sustainability Forum (ISF), along with global sustainability experts, to discuss ways of striking a balance between growth and planet protection.  

The Indonesian Government, through the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenko Marves) hosted the ISF 2023, attracting more than 800 participants, making it one of the prominent sustainability gatherings in the Asia-Pacific region. The Ministry organized the Forum in partnership with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin Indonesia).

Heads of multilateral organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also attended the event. The World Bank President Ajay Banga participated in a fireside chat with the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut. B. Pandjaitan during the gala dinner.

Speaking at the event, Luhut said that Indonesia stands ready to become an influential force to push forward the sustainability agenda across the region.

"Every country is different, with different starting points, capacity and capability with limitations to decarbonize. But, the climate crisis is our common challenge, and therefore it is everyone's problem. A failure of a single nation is a failure of the whole world. Therefore, collaboration is needed for everyone to succeed. With the spirit of global collaboration in mind, we initiated the Indonesia Sustainability Forum," said Luhut in his speech.

Chairman of Kadin Indonesia, Arsjad Rasjid, echoed Luhut's statement saying that active and mutual participation from all stakeholders including the global private sector can lead to win-win solutions for growth and the planet.

"Tackling global sustainability issues requires a comprehensive, collaborative and inclusive approach. By engaging with diverse stakeholders, including businesses, civil society and local communities, we can forge meaningful solutions that not only promote sustainable growth but also secure livelihoods," said Arsjad.

More than 100 speakers from the business sector, civil society and government are participating in 10 Plenary and 14 Thematic sessions. The plenary tackles issues ranging from green energy transition and technology, biodiversity protection, and downstreaming critical mineral industry for decarbonization. The 14 thematic sessions showcase issues such as circular economy, international cooperation and green financing, among others.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-leaders-and-top-business-minds-gather-at-the-indonesia-sustainability-forum-isf-301920714.html

