Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:26 Blanco stasera in concerto a San Siro: anticipazioni show e scaletta

16:14 Pnrr, c'è l'accordo. Governo: "Tutti i 35 miliardi terza e quarta rata entro il 2023"

15:54 Innovazione, startup e Pmi in Ict continuano a crescere, 11.253 imprese (+0,12%)

15:34 Incidente sul lavoro nel Leccese, operaio muore schiacciato da camion

14:36 Enna, spara e uccide l'ex moglie per strada: 70enne sotto interrogatorio

14:07 Ucraina, Usa: "Russia potrebbe prendere di mira navi civili nel Mar Nero"

13:41 Massimo Mauro colto da infarto, operato d'urgenza sta bene

13:19 Concorso Lilt, volevano truccarlo: indagati per tentato abuso d'ufficio

13:12 F1 2023, Gp Ungheria: qualifiche, orari gara in tv su Sky e Tv8

13:01 Maneskin in concerto oggi e domani a Roma, scaletta e come raggiungere l'Olimpico

13:00 Napoli in campo oggi contro l'Anaune Val di Non: il calendario delle amichevoli

12:36 Da Miss Italia no a transgender, Luxuria: "Assurdo, dopo transizione si è donne a tutti gli effetti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Zendure's SolarFlow Achieves The First TÜV Mark for Balcony Energy Storage Systems

20 luglio 2023 | 16.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a global EnergyTech startup specializing in home energy storage and management, recently announced that their SolarFlow balcony energy storage system had been certified by TÜV Rheinland Greater China. This certification makes SolarFlow the world's first balcony energy storage system to receive the prestigious TÜV Mark certificate.

This certification marks SolarFlow's outstanding quality and safety performance. This honor will greatly enhance Zendure's global presence and foster strong customers connection. 

Bryan, the founder, and CEO of Zendure, Kevin, the CTO, and representatives from TÜV Rheinland attended the certification ceremony. "The TÜV Rheinland Type Approval Mark will catalyze our global expansion bolstering client trust, and attracting potential business partners," said Bryan.

The rise of plug-and-play photovoltaic technology in Europe and supportive industry policies drive global demand for balcony energy storage. The TÜV Rheinland Type Approval Mark reinforces Zendure's credibility and innovation as a home energy solution provider, delivering reliability and security to prosumers. 

"Exceptional companies prioritize product quality, and the certification is the proof of their comprehensive strength." Andy Chen from TÜV Rheinland said, " We anticipate building stronger relationships and collaborating with outstanding companies like Zendure to promote continuous innovation."

SolarFlow had a remarkable start, generating over €1.2 million in sales on its first launch day due to its impressive features. It allows users to store the solar energy gained during the day instead of feeding back to the grid without remuneration, reducing waste and cutting bills by 32%. Compared to traditional energy, balcony solar systems are more environmentally friendly, emitting no hazardous substances and having a lower carbon footprint. With solar power growing in accessibility, prosumers are taking initiative to install solar panels, reducing their reliance on traditional energy sources as well as harm to the environment.

About The TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life with over 150 years. Its experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. 

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Our mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158416/image_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148198/Zendure_logo1024p__1_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendures-solarflow-achieves-the-first-tuv-mark-for-balcony-energy-storage-systems-301882189.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente ICT Economia_E_Finanza home energy storage storage global EnergyTech startup specializing had been certified
Vedi anche
News to go
Patrick Zaki è libero, rilasciato dopo grazia concessa da al-Sisi
News to go
Maltempo in Veneto, grandine e temporali: 110 feriti
News to go
Incendio aeroporto Catania, Crosetto concede uso scalo Sigonella
News to go
Offrono a Fabrizio Corona file riservati su cattura di Messina Denaro: arrestati
News to go
Patrick Zaki atteso in Italia
News to go
Auto, mercato corre in Europa: +17,6% nel primo semestre 2023
News to go
Da Antitrust istruttoria su biglietti Colosseo
News to go
Germania e caldo, governo pensa seriamente di introdurre la siesta
News to go
Patrick Zaki graziato dal presidente Al Sisi
News to go
Concorso esterno, Nordio: "La riforma non è in programma"
News to go
Lavoratrici svantaggiate, la richiesta della Corte dei Conti
News to go
Gb approva legge che contrasta immigrazione illegale e sbarchi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza