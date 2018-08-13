DAMAC Properties and Radisson Hotel Group to Launch Radisson Hotel, Dubai DAMAC Hills

DUBAI, UAE, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New hotel overlooking Trump International Golf Club Dubai will offer ownership opportunities for investors with six percent guaranteed returns for first three years

DAMAC Properties has signed a landmark agreement with Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) to develop and launch the 'Radisson Hotel, Dubai DAMAC Hills', its first Radisson-branded property worldwide located on a golf course, the Trump International Golf Club Dubai at DAMAC Hills. The planned 481-key hotel property comprises of one and two-bedroom units, and offers investors an opportunity to purchase units operated by the Radisson Hotel Group, with strong returns of up to six percent guaranteed for the first three years on their property investment.

"Our partnership with Radisson Hotel Group presents unique opportunities for those looking to invest in Dubai's lucrative hospitality industry," said Hussain Sajwani, Chairman of DAMAC. "Dubai is one of the most visited cities in the world, with visitors occupying 29.2 million room nights last year, up more than one million from the year before. This exclusive property aims to support the sector's growth, as Dubai prepares to welcome 20 million visitors leading up to Expo 2020 Dubai."

Radisson Hotel, Dubai Damac Hills is already under construction and is set to welcome its first guests in Q4 2019. The hotel will have two restaurants, modern leisure facilities comprising of a gym, spa, kids club and an outdoor swimming pool, as well as meeting space covering 600m². The first-of-its-kind property is located in the heart of DAMAC's 42 million square-foot master community, DAMAC Hills. With more than 1,000 families already calling DAMAC Hills their home, the gated, premium community, situated in Dubailand, has easy access to the rest of Dubai and the city's many top attractions.

