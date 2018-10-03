Luxury Villa On Island Of Koh Samui, Thailand, To Be Sold At Auction Via Concierge Auctions

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global luxury auction firm Concierge Auctions is to sell a luxury villa in the exclusive Samujana development on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand — the company's first sale ever in the country. Villa 22, initially listed at $5 million USD, will sell at auction with a reserve of $2.5 million USD on 9 November, with bidding opening on 6 November. The auction brings Concierge Auctions' cumulative reach to 20 countries globally.

Featuring award-winning architectural design by Gary Fell and GFAB, the 1,203-square-metre, open-plan villa is filled with light from floor-to-ceiling windows, with two state-of-the-art kitchens, and multiple dining areas both inside and out with room for more than 15 people to dine, making this the perfect home for seamless living and entertaining. All six bedrooms are en-suite and air conditioned, with dual sinks and soaking tubs. Indoor amenities include a private cinema, spacious TV lounge, games room, and fully-equipped gym. Externally, the villa benefits from a large private infinity pool, sun decks, a BBQ area, landscaped gardens, and its own parking.

Recognised as one of Thailand's most sought-after gated communities, Samujana comprises 27 luxury residences nestled on a hilltop overlooking the ocean. Residents benefit from 24-hour security and five-star resort amenities including private chefs on call, an all-weather tennis court, private beach access, and in-villa treatment room with Thai practitioners. The property provides dedicated Thai staff offering Asian service and hospitality. The estate is also fully geared to provide rental income when the villa is not in use by the owner. Residents also have easy access to a variety of outdoor activities including golfing, fishing, swimming, sailing, diving and other water sports, with the perennial temperate climate of the Gulf of Thailand allowing residents to enjoy this island paradise all year-round.

Koh Samui is Thailand's second largest island and is well-established as a global destination for luxury escapes. The beautiful beaches, verdant rainforests and rich culture — with many temples situated on the island — are complemented by contemporary lifestyle outlets, including a number of world-class resorts and golf clubs, and a wide selection of restaurants, spas, retail, and watersports facilities. Samujana is situated just 3.5km from Samui International Airport, with the Buddhist temple of Wat Plai Laem and the Fisherman's Village of Bophut also both accessible in under 15 minutes by car.

The property is open to view by appointment. To book an appointment or to register to participate in the sale, visit www.conciergeauctions.com.

