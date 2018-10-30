Parisian Apartments, By World-Renowned Designer, Gérard Faivre, To Be Sold Separately At Auction Via Concierge Auctions, As Part Of China Portfolio Sale

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global luxury auction firm Concierge Auctions has announced it will be partnering with world renowned artist Gérard Faivre. The collaboration represents an innovative move to bring two unique Parisian properties to the market. Both apartments are ideally located within The Golden Triangle in Paris, France. Initially listed at €7.3million (74 Avenue Marceau) and €5.4million (4 Rue Lincoln), the two properties will sell at or above €5.85million and €4.25million respectively on 20 December. Bidding will open on 17 December at 10am EST.

Apartment 74 Avenue Marceau is just 150 metres from the landmarks of Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom apartment occupies the entire third floor, comprising a total of 272 square metres (2,928 square feet) of living space. Including original parquet flooring, full-height internal double doors, ceiling cornicing, marble fireplaces and wood paneling, the apartment also benefits from the highest standard of contemporary finish including a high-tech security system, automated sound and lighting, a concierge service and 24-hour caretaker.

Apartment Francois 1er at 4 Rue Lincoln is situated on the corner of Rue Lincoln and Rue Francois, 300 metres from the Champs-Élysées. The apartment, which takes up the majestic 'piano nobile' floor of this historic building, offers two bedroom suites and several living/entertaining rooms including a balcony with views of the Champs-Élysées, all across 204 square metres (2,196 square feet). The property similarly benefits from both period features and contemporary finishes and facilities, including a 24-hour caretaker and access to a private concierge service.

Both apartments are the creations of world-renowned designer Gérard Faivre, a trained architect who now specialises in creating 'Art Homes,' driven by his unique concept of luxury, hassle-free living. Faivre's 'Art Home' concept represents high-end real estate in the best locations, alongside contemporary design and fully renovated homes which are furnished and ready to live in.

Gérard Faivre comments: "Our offer is very different from traditional developers and interior designers. It is an alternative that responds to the demands of international clients wishing to have as few concerns as possible."

Avenue Marceau is available to view every day from 2pm-4pm and Francois 1er from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

