Ucommune Wins Prestigious Harvard Business Review Ram Charan Management Practice Awards

SANYA, China, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Daqing Mao, the founder and chairman of Ucommune, was bestowed with the highest honor in Chinese management practice after receiving an Excellence Award and Individual Innovation and Entrepreneurship Practice Award at the 2019 Ram Charan Management Practice Awards (the "Awards"). This year's winners were announced during a ceremony hosted by the Harvard Business Review China (HBR China) on December 9 at the Rosewood Sanya Resort in Sanya, Hainan.

Launched in 2017, the Awards are jointly presented by HBR China edition and management consultant Ram Charan. They recognize innovative and exemplary Chinese companies and leaders, and aim to showcase models of effective management and build a learning platform for best practices. Business school deans and strategic management experts from CEIBS, Peking University, Tsinghua University and the People's Congress were invited to judge over one hundred cases based on five indicators: industry leadership, effectiveness of business management, operational sustainability, exemplary business practices and leadership. Following multiple evaluation rounds, Ucommune stood out for its groundbreaking practices and visionary leadership.

"The Ram Charan Awards is highly respected worldwide, and I am honored to receive this prestigious award on behalf of Ucommune," said Dr. Mao. "This award is a testament to Ucommune's pioneering approach to leadership, management and operation, and we will continue to innovate and help more entrepreneurs realize their vision."

Beyond physical spaces, Ucommune advocates for continuous innovation and the integration of traditional and contemporary business practices. Ucommune recently established its own ecosystem consisting of over 40 companies, with co-working spaces at the core. Further to providing end-to-end business and manufacturing services, Ucommune's revolutionary platform fosters the ideal environment to fuel creativity and collaboration.

About Ucommune

Ucommune is China's co-working community operator. As of September 30, 2019, Ucommune covered 42 cities in Greater China as well as Singapore and New York City. Ucommune's offline co-working space services include self-operated models of U Space co-working, U Studio and U Design for customised spaces, as well as asset-light models, U Brand and U Partner. With four years of exploration, Ucommune fosters an intelligent co-working ecosystem on a global scale, where our members can leverage our network to unleash their potential and collectively create maximum value.