PerfectSwell® Richmond Underway in Virginia

Dynamic 105-Acre Mixed-Use Community on track for Development in Chesterfield County

SOLANA BEACH, California, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) announces a project with Flatwater Companies in Chesterfield County, Virginia. In addition to offering world class surfing with PerfectSwell®, The LAKE will boast a wide array of dining and entertainment options. When complete, the 105-acre mixed-use community will feature, 150,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space, 100,000 square feet of office space, a 170-room hotel, and over 1,000 apartments and new townhomes. Permits have been secured and construction will begin in in the coming months. As part of Phase 1, surfing is anticipated in Fall 2021.

"The LAKE is more than just a new development. Our vision is to create a unique destination that will cultivate greater connections and shared experiences with surfing being a key component," said Brett Burkhart, Co-Founder and Vision Leader with Flatwater Companies. "By partnering with AWM to create PerfectSwell® Richmond, we can offer recreational surf for beginners as well as a world class surfing for elite athletes. PerfectSwell® Richmond will be a global surf destination."

"We're extremely pleased to add The Lake to a quickly growing list of PerfectSwell® surf destinations. Having recently announced PerfectSwell® Surf Stadium Japan, scheduled to open June 2020, our vision for a global network of high performance surf pools is materializing," said Mike Lopez, AWM Senior Vice President responsible for Global Strategy. "PerfectSwell® Richmond, with its grand vision, adds a key location to our expanding network."

Located a 3400 Genito Road in the Richmond, VA region, The LAKE is a new mixed-used community that creates spaces where we share epic experiences and feel more connected to those around us. A world-class destination, The LAKE will include entertainment, recreational, office, hospitality, and residential components. The community will host over 200 events annually and is home to PerfectSwell® Richmond, a world class surf park.

American Wave Machines is the leading wave technology company producing authentic surf experiences. SurfStream® venues have capacity of 100's while PerfectSwell® surf pools are 1 acre plus with capacity in the 1,000's. Since 2007 over 3,000,000 sessions have been enjoyed at American Wave Machines locations around the globe.

