A Milestone for Next Century: Construction of Qingdao International Cruise Terminal Area and Related Business Promotion Launched

QINGDAO, China, March 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ground-Breaking and Global Business Promotion Ceremony of Qingdao International Cruise Terminal Area was held at Qingdao Port on March 28. Wang Qingxian, member of the Standing Committee of CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and Secretary of CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee, addressed the event, and Qingdao Mayor Meng Fanli presided over the ceremony. At 10:52am, Wang Qingxian announced the start of construction of Qingdao International Cruise Terminal Area as well as the launch of global business promotion for it.

Over 100 construction workers attended the event with their excavators, trucks and other construction tools, being prepared to get to work. The People's Government of Qingdao signed a cooperation agreement with Shandong Port Group, and inked contracts with a number of partners for 14 industrial projects with a total investment of RMB31.35 billion.

Qingdao International Cruise Terminal Area is a major area for the implementation of Qingdao's development strategy transformed from the old Qingdao Port, a significant deployment focusing the city's goal of building a new platform for international cooperation under the country's Belt and Road Initiative, and a historic project for the city's development over the next 100 years. It boasts a 9-kilometer shoreline and a 4.2-square-kilometer land area, with a total planned construction area of 5.39 million square meters.

The transformation and renovation of the area will play a big part in the upgrading and development of the city's historic urban zones. The area will include the Lehaifang zone featuring modern vitality and fashion, the Tanhaifang zone for ocean exploration, the Shanghaifang zone for high-end cruise services, the Tonghaifang zone for ocean-related innovation and integration, and the Juhaifang zone with comprehensive high-quality living facilities. The zones will add radiance to each other. The project will be carried out in three stages, namely the early, middle and final stages, aiming to realize all-around transformation and upgrading of the port area. It will become a main carrier for Qingdao's construction of the International Shipping Trade and Financial Service Innovation Center, a source of ideas for global resource matching, and the core zone of the China (Qingdao) Pilot Zone for Development of Cruise Tourism.

Relying on the excellent resources at the 100-year-old port, Qingdao International Cruise Terminal Area will gather four industries, including cruise tourism, financial trade, intelligent innovation and business culture. It will develop into a cluster of open, modern, vigorous and fashionable elements, a new platform for youths to pursue self-development and career achievements and, as mentioned above, a main carrier for Qingdao's construction of the International Shipping Trade and Financial Service Innovation Center, a source of ideas for global resource matching, and the core zone of the China (Qingdao) Pilot Zone for Development of Cruise Tourism.

