Embassy REIT Releases its Inaugural Annual Report for Financial Year 2019-20

BENGALURU, India, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY) (BSE: 542602) ('Embassy REIT'), India's first listed REIT and the largest in Asia by area, has released its Annual Report for the full year ended March 31, 2020. The report covers the performance of Embassy REIT since its listing on BSE and NSE on April 1, 2019 and showcases the resilience of the underlying business, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jitu Virwani, Chairman of Embassy REIT, said, "I am very pleased to present to you Embassy REIT's first year annual report. Our full year results delivered on the expectations we set when the REIT listed in April 2019. Embassy REIT delivered c.2.4 msf of new leasing, distributed Rs.18.8 billion (c.$250 million) and returned c.25% in total returns to Unitholders. This performance is a testament to the quality of the REIT structure and world-class properties in Embassy REIT, a dedicated and exceptional management team, and the strategic vision and partnership between two sponsors who believe in the potential and resiliency of commercial real estate here in India."

Mike Holland, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Embassy REIT's business parks and office spaces represent the ideal workplace for the talented Indian workforce. Our institutional grade properties with safe and secure community spaces cater to the best in class technology and other global occupiers by providing the necessary physical and digital infrastructure and collaborative working environment. As we navigate this pandemic, we believe that demand will continue towards to higher quality, lower density workspaces like those of our parks in the medium term. This aligns well with our overall product offering and strategy of providing occupiers and their employees with a total business ecosystem."

The board of directors of the Manager to the Embassy REIT has approved the Embassy REIT Annual Report FY2020, subject to adoption by the unitholders of the Embassy REIT at an annual meeting.

About Embassy REIT

Embassy Office Parks is India's first and only listed REIT. Embassy REIT comprises c.26.2 msf of completed and operational commercial properties across India. With approximately 7.1 msf of on-campus development in the pipeline, the total portfolio spans c.33.3 msf across seven Grade A office parks and four city-center office buildings in India's best performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and the National Capital Region (NCR). The portfolio is home to over 160 blue chip corporate occupiers, and comprises 78 buildings with strategic amenities, including two completed hotels, two under-construction hotels, and a 100MW(AC) solar park that supplies renewable energy to park occupiers.

