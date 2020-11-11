Mhome Group's New Prefabrication Technology Steals the Show at the 19th China Housing Expo

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mhome Group (000667.SZ), a leading Chinese real estate developer headquartered in Wuhan, was the centre of attention at the recent 19th China International Exposition of Housing Industry & Products and Equipment of Building Industrialization ("China Housing Expo"), as it unveiled its latest prefabricated construction products and services, which included a groundbreaking new Composite Shear Wall Technology system and smart factory.

As the first smart housing developer in the industry to realize prefabricated homes, Mhome Group's ongoing achievements contribute to the industry's progress towards high-quality, eco-friendly construction developments.

"China's construction industry is facing rising labor costs, inefficient practices, adverse environmental effects and poor interdepartmental coordination. As a result, prefabricated buildings are growing in popularity and green construction are the main focus for future developments. Smart housing manufacturing supports sustainable practices and promotes positive development in the construction industry," said He Fei, CEO of MHome Group.

Mhome Group's Composite Shear Wall Technology is composed of two prefabricated reinforced concrete slabs that are connected by trusses to form a wall panel with a middle cavity, which is then formed with concrete after the panels are installed. This 'sandwich' style of insulation supports convenient construction, boasts excellent earthquake resistance and waterproof performance — guaranteeing high-quality, low cost, rapid construction projects that are more durable and sustainable.

The developer also exhibited a to-scale 3D smart factory display, where visitors gained an inside look at the design, production, transportation and construction of digitally driven prefabrication components.

Mhome Group's unique integrated smart housing manufacturing model adheres to its business policy of "High Satisfaction, Low Cost, Fast Speed, Low Profit Margins, Wide-scale Operations and Diverse Services", with the Composite Shear Wall Technology system as its core product. Mhome Group's complete housing solution improves efficiency across the entire manufacturing chain from planning and design to check-in.

Beyond its integrated model, the developer has made significant strides in the field of digitalization. Mhome Group has built an innovative smart cloud management platform with BIM technology, which allows the developer to oversee and manage the entire prefabrication construction process. In addition, real-time information dissemination improves process transparency; realizes lean production; ensures precise procurement and optimized warehousing; provides digital support for the expansion of prefabricated construction; and ultimately realizes Mhome Group's mission to allow more people to live a better life through beautiful, easy-to-use and affordable housing.

About Mhome Group

Established in 1989, Mhome Group is a developer of residential and urban homes properties and provider of urban and rural construction services. Headquartered in Wuhan, China, Mhome is a listed company with a prominent presence in multiple industries including smart housing manufacturing, modern agriculture and industrial revitalization of small towns.

About China Housing Expo

The 19

th

China Housing Expo was held between November 5 to 7 at the Chinese International Exhibition Center in Beijing. Taking place annually, China Housing Expo promotes the transformation, upgrade and sustainable development of China's construction sector.