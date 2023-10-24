Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

19:27 Manovra 2024, niente taglio del cuneo per tredicesima

19:02 Bonafede: "Grande distanza da politica, class action e comunità energetiche strumenti partecipazione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Adani Cement refinances USD 3.5 billion from 10 international banks, terming out the acquisition finance facility by a tenor of 3 years

24 ottobre 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Strong underlying business reflected in the unwavering confidence from global financial institutions

Editor's Synopsis 

AHMEDABAD, India, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adani Cement, through Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its refinancing program for acquisition debt taken for Ambuja and ACC, through a USD 3,500 million financing package, raised from a clutch of international banks. This showcases Adani's robust access to the global financial market and strong liquidity position. This achievement reflects our commitment to financial stability and growth. This facility will result in an overall cost saving of ~ USD 300 million for the Adani Cement vertical.

Adani Cement is the second largest cement player in India, with the USD 6.6 billion acquisition of Ambuja and ACC (two of the storied brands of India) completed by the Adani cement, the largest acquisition in infrastructure and materials space concluded in Sep 22. The USD 3.5 billion facility marks the continued execution of the capital management plan outlined in Sep 2022 that will see step wise planned deleveraging of Adani Cement. With cement vertical Net Debt to EBITDA now under 2x.

Currently, Ambuja Cements and ACC have a combined installed production capacity of 67 MTPA to conclusively mover to 100 MTPA by 2025 with the announced acquisition of Sanghi Cement. ACC & Ambuja are among the strongest brands in India with immense depth of manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure – these along with benefit from synergies with the integrated Adani infrastructure platform, especially in the areas of raw material, renewable power and logistics, where Adani Portfolio companies have vast experience and deep expertise has resulted in to improvement in the EBITDA / Ton from INR 340 / ton in quarter ending Sep 22 (immediately after the acquisition) to INR 1,253 / ton in the quarter ending Jun-23 which represents embedded deleveraging through elevated coverage positioning. 

The transaction was financed by facilities aggregating to have USD 3,500 million from 10 international banks. DBS Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mizuho Bank and MUFG Bank acted as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunners and Underwriter to the transaction. In addition, Barclays Bank PLC, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank AG, ING Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Standard Chartered Bank acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners for the transaction.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Latham and Watkins acted as Borrower's counsel for the financing with Allen & Overy LLP, Talwar Thakore and Associates acting as legal counsels to the lenders. 

About The Adani Portfolio

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, the Adani Group is the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses in India with interests in Logistics (seaports, airports, logistics, shipping and rail), Resources, Power Generation and Distribution, Renewable Energy, Gas and Infrastructure, Agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), Real Estate, Public Transport Infrastructure, Consumer Finance and Defence, and other sectors. Adani owes its success and leadership position to its core philosophy of 'Nation Building' and 'Growth with Goodness' – a guiding principle for sustainable growth. The Group is committed to protecting the environment and improving communities through its CSR programmes based on the principles of sustainability, diversity and shared values. Further information at www.adani.com.

For media queries, please contact: Roy Paul, roy.paul@adani.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716106/Adani_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adani-cement-refinances-usd-3-5-billion-from-10-international-banks-terming-out-the-acquisition-finance-facility-by-a-tenor-of-3-years-301965384.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza terming out underlying business reflected tenor voce di tenore
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza