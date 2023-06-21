Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
EXCEPTIONAL LUXURY LIVING REDEFINED: DAR GLOBAL AND AUTOMOBILI LAMBORGHINI PRESENT TIERRA VIVA VILLAS IN THE HIGHLY EXCLUSIVE BENAHAVIS

21 giugno 2023 | 09.19
MARBELLA, Spain, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestigious luxury real estate developer Dar Global unveils its latest and most distinguished project, Tierra Viva. This architectural jewel is set within the ultra-exclusive area of Benahavis, a mere 8-minute drive from the stunning Marbella. The launch of Tierra Viva represents a noteworthy landmark in Dar Global's relentless pursuit to deliver incomparable investment opportunities in the luxury segment; the project is valued at approximately 282 million euros.

An exclusive community with 24/7 premium security, Tierra Viva sits within the gated community of Los Jararillos which hosts 2 gatehouses and 24/7 premium security, providing a private and secure environment for its residents and guests. It is home to an array of individual grand villas with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea that harmoniously blends strength and vitality. This architectural gem, inspired by the iconic design of Automobili Lamborghini, marks a significant milestone as the first residential project in Europe with the super sports car brand.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, expressed his pride in the property's exclusivity, "Tierra Viva represents more than just an exclusive community; it is an emblem of luxury living. At Dar Global, we have always sought to present the limited edition of luxury real estate to our discerning clientele. We are delighted to collaborate with Automobili Lamborghini, further broadening our array of luxury brands and delivering the top-tier experience to Spain."

In the heart of the breathtaking Andalusian hills, every villa is situated at varied elevations, offering residents endless panoramas of the Mediterranean Sea. The community includes three villa designs: Diamante (6-bedroom), Zafiro (5-bedroom), and Esmeralda (4-bedroom). Each villa features direct car access, panoramic swimming pools, multiple terraces, and flourishing gardens, all embellished with polished marble floors, fine leather, and glass elements.

Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked, "This partnership represents the merging of Lamborghini's luxury super sports car essence and Dar Global's proficiency in real estate. Tierra Viva embodies the core and power of Lamborghini and its unrestricted nature, interpreted into an architectural masterpiece."

With its strategic location in Benahavis, renowned for its exceptional exclusivity and tranquillity, Tierra Viva offers residents access to various landmarks, including the beach, Marbella Club Golf Resort, Puerto Banús, Marbella Club Golden Mile, and the Marbella Marina.

To register your interest in Tierra Viva, visit: www.darglobal.co.uk

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exceptional-luxury-living-redefined-dar-global-and-automobili-lamborghini-present-tierra-viva-villas-in-the-highly-exclusive-benahavis-301856393.html

