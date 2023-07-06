Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

Trina Solar awarded first Zero Carbon Factory Certificate in the PV industry

06 luglio 2023 | 11.39
YIWU, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has announced the certification of its Yiwu manufacturing facility as a Zero Carbon Factory. This is the first factory in the PV industry to be awarded zero carbon status by an independent agency.  

Trina Solar's Yiwu factory was assessed by TiGroup, a certification body specialising in health, safety, environmental and sustainability inspection and testing. A range of indicators were evaluated on-site, including:

The factory achieved an overall score of 79.68 out of 80 for 2022, and successfully obtained the Zero Carbon Factory (Type 1) Certificate, which is recognised by the China Energy Conservation Association. Trina Solar is also able to reveal that the carbon emissions per unit output of the Yiwu site decreased by 21.77% in 2022 compared to 2021, while the power consumption per unit product decreased by 9.51%. This is thanks to its comprehensive, sustainable supply chain that includes product design, energy management and intelligent system optimisation.

Trina Solar's Yiwu factory is a Vertex Super Factory, and the primary manufacturing facility for the production of Trina's Vertex S product line. The Vertex S series of solar panels was designed for rooftops, including residential, commercial and industrial application. Vertex S achieves higher efficiency and power thanks to the use of 210mm silicon wafers and is compatible with mainstream inverters and mounting systems. The module series supports Trina Solar's mission of bringing cleaner, greener energy solutions to everyone.

"This certification demonstrates Trina Solar's strong commitment to sustainable development and zero carbon practices across technology, products, and process management. We will continue sustainable manufacturing while discovering innovative ways to further improve and enhance the entire Trina Solar ecosystem to reduce emissions, protect our environment and improve communities across the globe," commented Helena Li, President of Global Solar Product Business Group at Trina Solar.

In 2022, Trina Solar was also recognised for its industry-leading low carbon emissions in the manufacturing process of its full range of 210mm Vertex modules. The modules were awarded a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) certificate by TÜV Rhineland in Germany, becoming the first 210mm modules in the industry to do so.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-solar-awarded-first-zero-carbon-factory-certificate-in-the-pv-industry-301871013.html

