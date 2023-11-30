Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:31 Kissinger, non solo Agnelli: gli amici italiani da Romiti a Napolitano

14:19 Fininvest, in cda entrano Eleonora Berlusconi e Michele Carpinelli

14:04 Addio a Franco Zuccalà, volto storico di 90° minuto: aveva 83 anni

14:01 Domenica ecologica il 3 dicembre a Roma

13:53 Cervinia cambia nome, Santanchè si schiera: "Siete matti?"

13:48 Codere, a Parma apre la nuova gaming Hall Vittoria

13:48 Israele-Hamas, tregua per pochi giorni: poi attacco a Gaza sud, lo scenario

13:43 Henry Kissinger, il dolore di Lapo Elkann: "Per me è stato mentore prezioso"

13:43 'X Factor', Codacons: "Nuova istanza ad Agcom dopo dichiarazioni Morgan"

13:42 Kissinger e l'oscuro avvertimento a Moro: "Stop compromesso storico o la pagherà cara"

13:35 Covid Italia, tornano le mascherine? Il parere degli esperti

13:26 Scala: arriva la Prima delle maschere, denuncia e protesta contro le condizioni di lavoro

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Zoomlion Delivers 200 units of Equipment to Australia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Indonesia

30 novembre 2023 | 14.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to a localization strategy of bringing the best products and services to global consumers, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") continues to explore its business opportunities in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe and recently delivered over 200 units of equipment to Australia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Indonesia. 

Zoomlion has sent off more than 40 units of large-tonnage excavators, 40 units of the all-new G Series excavators, and 50 concrete mixer trucks. The superior product performance and adaptability to multiple working conditions have made Zoomlion's equipment products a top choice among construction contractors. 

"This is the first time Chinese concrete mixer trucks are exported to the Australian market. The model was developed on the basis of thorough market research and an in-depth understanding of the local working conditions and practical needs of the customers. The product highlights cutting-edge design, comprehensive functionality, superior performance, sleek appearance, high safety and reliability, convenient maneuverability, as well as comfortable operating experience," said Ouyang Wenzhi, general manager of Zoomlion's mixer truck business unit. 

Zoomlion emphasizes localization as the core of its business operation and continually integrates R&D, product development, operation management, and services into local economic and social development. In addition to building a professional and practical localized talent teams who are highly efficient, Zoomlion customizes, adapts, and upgrades the products per the local working conditions to create greater value for the local customers. 

The structurally reliable and functionally excelling mid- to large-tonnage excavators delivered to Saudi Arabia and Turkey this time are very popular. The best-selling models, such as ZE215G and ZE335G were produced from Zoomlion's advanced intelligent manufacturing production lines with intelligent, digital, and green technologies, boasting significant improvements in fuel consumption, efficiency, and maneuverability while adapting smoothly to the local working conditions. 

Zoomlion's continuous efforts in operation localization and extensive experiences in serving and supporting major projects are bringing more new opportunities to the international market. It is expanding and deepening the layout in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as well as Indonesia and more countries, to launch diversified products that provide all-around construction solutions. 

Zoomlion aims to further elevate its advantages of high operational efficiency, safety and reliability, low consumption, and strong adaptability while building an integrated service network to drive development in overseas markets. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomlion-delivers-200-units-of-equipment-to-australia-saudi-arabia-turkey-and-indonesia-302002076.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd. recently delivered over units of Equipment Indonesia
Vedi anche
Usa, morto Henry Kissinger: ex segretario di Stato Usa
News to go
Cina e polmoniti nei bambini, in Italia nessun allarme
News to go
Stupro Caivano, mamma vittima scrive al Papa
News to go
Giovani sempre più connessi e isolati: l'indagine
News to go
Ocse: frena la crescita in Italia, nel 2023 e nel 2024 solo +0,7
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Papa Francesco, come sta: ultime news sullo stato di salute
News to go
Grecia-Gb, lite per marmi Partenone: Sunak cancella incontro con Mitsotakis
News to go
Ucraina nella Nato, Stoltenberg: "Traguardo più vicino che mai"
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Da Ue via libera a pagamento quarta rata"
News to go
Polmoniti nei bambini, boom di casi anche in Francia
News to go
Bollette, niente proroga al mercato tutelato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza