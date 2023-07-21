Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 21 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:34 Covid Italia oggi, 3.405 contagi e 45 morti: bollettino ultima settimana

14:31 Donnarumma e compagna rapinati, team Raiola: "Sotto choc ma stanno bene"

14:25 Piacenza Expo, presentata edizione Gis 2023

14:09 Atp Bastad, Musetti va in semifinale: Misolic ko in tre set

13:42 Ucraina, Putin: "Se attacco a Bielorussia risposta con ogni mezzo"

13:26 Saviano, Fratelli d'Italia e Lega: "Non può condurre programma in Rai"

13:19 Maltempo oggi, grandine in Lombardia. Bomba d'acqua a Monza

12:29 Amichevoli estive, Roma batte Latina 6-0: doppiette di Belotti e Dybala

12:27 Novara, donna colpita da albero in un agriturismo: è grave

12:19 Lavoro, contro 'great resignation' imprese puntano su aumenti, benefit e flessibilità

12:18 Mutuo tasso variabile oggi, quanto può aumentare

12:11 Atletica, il marchio di Roma 2024 inizia il viaggio da Grosseto a Budapest per promozione Europei

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

134th Canton Fair New Highlights: Optimization and Adjustment of Exhibition Sections

21 luglio 2023 | 13.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 134th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair" or "the Fair") is scheduled to be held both onsite and online in a merged format on October 15, boasting new highlights and features with optimized exhibition sections that adapted to global market trends and demands to better serve global visitors.

The on-site exhibition, which is to be held in 3 phases at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou, will adjust the scheduling of some exhibition sections:

The Fair will also optimize the setup of some exhibition categories:

In addition, the 134th Canton Fair will support global buyers on Chinese visa application in a timely and smooth manner, as well as simplify on-site registration process to improve exhibition attending efficiency. Its official website will open pre-registration and invitation application soon.

To support global buyers to attend the on-site exhibition of the Canton Fair efficiently, the Canton Fair official website offers services including application for invitation letters, pre-registration, personal and company information management, friends invitation, interpretation service, business and trade service, along with exhibitor and product inquiry and posting sourcing demand.

Buyers who attend the Canton Fair for the first time can complete pre-registration on the website to apply for a letter of invitation. After the pre-registration is approved, buyers can present the return receipt and a valid ID at the registration offices of Canton Fair, Canton Fair Hong Kong office or designated hotels in Guangzhou to collect entry badges free of charge and enjoy a worry-free attending experience. Buyers who have attended the Canton Fair before can apply for invitation letter directly after login to the official website.

For more information on pre-registration and the Fair, please visit https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 or contact caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159204/Canton_Fair.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/134th-canton-fair-new-highlights-optimization-and-adjustment-of-exhibition-sections-301882951.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Meccanica Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia Architettura_E_Edilizia Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Energia AltroAltro Energia Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza boasting new highlights highlights merged format Canton Fair new highlights
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, nuovo studio sul 'mistero' degli asintomatici
News to go
Caserta, truffe agli anziani per 200mila euro
News to go
Mattarella incontra i Nomadi per i 60 anni
News to go
Esodo estivo, weekend di fine luglio da bollino rosso
News to go
Caldo record, Inps: "Oltre 35 gradi via libera a cassa integrazione"
News to go
Patrick Zaki è libero, rilasciato dopo grazia concessa da al-Sisi
News to go
Maltempo in Veneto, grandine e temporali: 110 feriti
News to go
Incendio aeroporto Catania, Crosetto concede uso scalo Sigonella
News to go
Offrono a Fabrizio Corona file riservati su cattura di Messina Denaro: arrestati
News to go
Patrick Zaki atteso in Italia
News to go
Auto, mercato corre in Europa: +17,6% nel primo semestre 2023
News to go
Da Antitrust istruttoria su biglietti Colosseo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza