Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:52 Zlatan Ibrahimovic oggi compie 42 anni, l’auto-regalo

09:38 Carburanti, prezzi benzina e gasolio in ribasso

09:24 Jannik Sinner, oggi la sfida con Alcaraz: orario, diretta tv e streaming

09:19 Grande Fratello 2023, Marco Fortunati è il secondo eliminato di questa edizione - Video

09:08 Belve, no Rai a Fedez è scelta editoriale

08:25 Ucraina-Russia, Mosca: "Attacco con bombe a grappolo su regione Briansk"

07:39 Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa nella notte

07:24 Terremoto oggi in Calabria, scossa 3.2 nel catanzarese

07:14 Terremoto a Napoli oggi, ancora una scossa ai Campi Flegrei

00:30 Gb, fulmine su serbatoio biogas: enorme palla di fuoco nel cielo dell'Oxfordshire

00:11 Tunisia, Saied rifiuta fondi Ue: "No a carità, disatteso memorandum"

00:04 Migranti Italia, Meloni: "C'è chi aiuta illegalità"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Casio to Open Virtual G-SHOCK STORE in the Metaverse

03 ottobre 2023 | 03.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

First to Offer Watch Customization Experiences in VRChat

TOKYO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the launch of a metaverse-based virtual store for the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new store will open on October 6, 2023 on the social virtual reality platform VRChat, allowing visitors to enjoy watch customization experiences and more.

In recent years, it has become more and more popular for younger users to create avatars (virtual personalities), explore virtual spaces and engage in communication with each other in the metaverse.

In response, Casio is opening a virtual G-SHOCK STORE space, called a "world" in the metaverse, to encourage a culture of outfitting avatars with timepieces, building on the strong support G-SHOCK enjoys from users for its shock resistance and unique designs. Casio has signed a partnership agreement with VRChat Inc., the operator of the world's largest social virtual reality platform, VRChat. This marks the very first time a watch manufacturer has opened a world (virtual space) in VRChat.

The G-SHOCK STORE virtual world will provide a watch customization service that allows users to combine different components to create their own personalized G-SHOCK watches, as well as to see how their VRChat avatars look wearing the watches they created. In addition, users can purchase watch components as digital items for use in VRChat at the official Casio online shop on BOOTH, a global online marketplace for creative endeavors, to create virtual G-SHOCK watches that can be worn by their avatars in the G-SHOCK STORE and other VRChat worlds. These virtual watches are linked to the time at the user's location, allowing users to check the time within VRChat.

About VRChat

VRChat is a virtual reality metaverse platform that enables users to assume the forms of avatars and enjoy interactive experiences in virtual worlds. Millions of people have formed a wide array of user communities in which they can freely enjoy activities in metaverse spaces on the platform.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235376/G_press_01_4_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235377/PR_Newswire__G_press_02_4_3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-open-virtual-g-shock-store-in-the-metaverse-301944058.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
en US Altro Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT Moda ICT Economia_E_Finanza open Virtual G SHOCK store gara open Virtual G SHOCK
Vedi anche
News to go
Musei gratis prima domenica del mese, ecco i siti più visitati
News to go
Istat: l'occupazione torna a salire ad agosto
News to go
'Mensa dei poveri', condanna a 4 anni e 2 mesi per l'eurodeputata di Fi Lara Comi
News to go
Nobel Medicina 2023 a Katalin Karikó e Drew Weissman
News to go
Calcio, stasera la 7° giornata di Serie A
News to go
Consiglio Esteri Ue a Kiev, Kuleba: "Riunito per la prima volta dentro suoi confini futuri"
News to go
Emergenza migranti, Piantedosi oggi a Imperia
News to go
A Torino il festival nazionale della Conferenza delle Regioni
News to go
Caporalato a Matera, 10 arresti per sfruttamento di braccianti stranieri
News to go
Bonus trasporti, stop a richieste
News to go
Migranti, resta alta la tensione tra Italia e Germania
News to go
Spagna, incendio discoteca Murcia: magistratura indaga
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza