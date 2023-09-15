Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 15 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:10
12:08 Libro dei Fatti Adnkronos, in arrivo la 33ma edizione

12:02 Salario minimo, Bonomi: "Non risolve questione lavoro povero"

11:45 Morto Franco Migliacci, autore di 'Nel blu dipinto di blu': aveva 92 anni

11:23 Francia, ginecologo rifiuta visita a trans: "Mi occupo di donne vere". Scoppia la polemica

11:17 F1, Gp Singapore 2023: date, orari, dove vederlo in tv e streaming

10:56 Torna Propaganda Live, stasera in tv con Diego Bianchi

10:46 Inflazione, Istat rivede al ribasso le stime: ad agosto prezzi a +5,4%

10:45 Quarto Grado, al via oggi la nuova edizione con Gianluigi Nuzzi e Alessandra Viero

10:29 Vuelta di Spagna 2023, oggi 19esima tappa: orari, dove vederla in tv

09:59 Tim Music Awards, da De Gregori a Fabri Fibra sul palco dell’Arena

09:50 Covid Italia, contagi aumentano ancora: +44% in una settimana

09:49 Migranti, Vienna rafforza controlli al Brennero

comunicato stampa

CIFF Shanghai 2023 Successfully Concludes with Surge in Global Participation

15 settembre 2023 | 10.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 52nd China International Furniture Fair (Shanghai) ("CIFF Shanghai 2023") has successfully concluded, attracting a total of 93,474 professional visitors over four days, a 10.44% increase from 2019 in overseas attendees.

CIFF Shanghai 2023 meticulously planned eight major thematic exhibition areas and concurrently held four sub-exhibitions: Shanghai International Furniture Machinery & Woodworking Machinery Fair, CIFF Commercial Office Space Exhibition, CIFF Trend Life Aesthetics Exhibition and CIFF Urban Outdoor Exhibition. The event brought together 1,500 industry brands and covered an exhibition area of 340,000 square meters at the National Exhibition & Convention Center in Shanghai Hongqiao.

In collaboration with a star-studded lineup of brands, the fair showcased a vast array of exquisite new products, setting a new benchmark for beautiful home living with its forward-looking, creative, and leading all-round display. The professional pioneer special exhibition explored the future possibilities of home design, leading a high-end, trendy, and diverse lifestyle.

The fair brought together domestic and international exhibitors, professional buyers, and enthusiasts of the industry. It effectively promoted industry communication, helped Chinese companies enter the international market, sought new development opportunities, and expanded global horizons.

During the four-day exhibition, the 2023 Global Furniture Industry Development Forum - China Commercial Design Trend Conference were held, inviting over 20 speakers and dialogue guests. They shared their long-term observations, thoughts, and practical explorations in their respective fields from perspectives such as urban renewal, sustainable design, technological change, lifestyle, cultural integration, and space shaping.

For years, CIFF Shanghai has been consistently evolving, concentrating on the upscale domestic market, and nurturing global partnerships. It effectively connects top industry brands at the fair with key distribution channels in both Chinese and international markets. CIFF Shanghai is dedicated to creating a world-class exhibition platform, encouraging worldwide industry interactions and collaborations, and contributing to the high-quality growth of the home furnishing industry.

For more information, please visit: www.ciff.furniture

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211814/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ciff-shanghai-2023-successfully-concludes-with-surge-in-global-participation-301928952.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza