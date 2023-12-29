Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 29 Dicembre 2023
Get a Glimpse of the Future: Guangzhou CIFF 2024 to Showcase Cutting-Edge Office and Commercial Space Trends

29 dicembre 2023 | 09.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 53rd China International Furniture Fair (CIFF), also known as CIFF (Guangzhou) 2024, is set to unfold in Guangzhou in two stages in March, 2024. The event will include the Office and Commercial Space and CIFM/interzum guangzhou, which are slated for the second phase of the fair from March 28th to March 31st, 2024.

The Office and Commercial Space is the preeminent global platform and Asia's leading industry benchmark for office environments and commercial spaces. It is renowned for setting the trends in office design and showcasing cutting-edge solutions. The exhibition encompasses a wide range of themes, including system office, office seating, smart office, public commercial space, school furniture, healthcare and elderly care, office accessories, and steel furniture.

The 2024 edition will expand to utilize Area A, B and D of the Canton Fair Complex, covering a total area of over 240,000 square meters. With an estimated participation of around 1,100 companies, the event focuses on three key themes, namely boundless office, healthy seating, and diverse commercial space, offering unique insights and solutions for the evolving workspace. Furthermore, the exhibition will feature the Trendy Design Hall (Hall 5.2) and the International Brand Hall (Hall 20.2), making the exhibition a trendsetter in the industry.

Positioned as a promoter and leader of high-quality development for furniture manufacturing, CIFM/interzum guangzhou is Asia's largest and most comprehensive specialized exhibition platform. It aims to highlight the significance of collaboration between upstream and downstream sectors in forging a bright future for the furniture industry. With the theme "linking to the future," CIFM/interzum guangzhou 2024 will showcase furniture production equipment, furniture hardware, and raw materials. It will utilize 21 pavilions in the Canton Fair Complex, spanning a total area of approximately 180,000 square meters. Renowned brands from home and abroad will participate to introduce innovative technologies and groundbreaking products.

The CIFM/interzum guangzhou will feature a pavilion (Hall 16.3) dedicated to inspiring innovation in materials and design aesthetics for home furnishings. It will offer original design, innovative material application and functional upgrades to the home furnishing sector. Additionally, the event will launch the CMF Lab themed exhibition. This initiative aims to encourage collaborative efforts between material suppliers and designers, while also highlighting the emerging trends for 2024.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ciff-gz.com/en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307954/CIFF.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/get-a-glimpse-of-the-future-guangzhou-ciff-2024-to-showcase-cutting-edge-office-and-commercial-space-trends-302023720.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
