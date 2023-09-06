Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:59 Lavoro, maggioranza senza numeri in commissione: proteste opposizioni

12:47 Incidente oggi Mantova, ciclista investito e ucciso da auto a Monzambano

12:21 Ryder Cup, da Djokovic a Shevchenko: ecco l'All Star Match

12:10 E' morto Giuliano Montaldo, il regista aveva 93 anni

12:08 Pallavolo, generale Vannacci: "Egonu lascia? Meritocrazia sempre giusto criterio"

12:03 Beniamino Quintieri nuovo presidente Istituto Credito sportivo

11:48 Internet, Ue designa sei 'guardiani' del web

11:35 US Open 2023: programma oggi 6 settembre, chi gioca, dove vederli in tv e streaming

11:30 Italia del basket perde ai Mondiali con gli Usa, gli insulti dei 'tifosi' azzurri

11:18 Ascolti tv, vince 'Il Giovane Montalbano' in replica: esordio Berlinguer con 9,62%

11:10 Vuelta di Spagna 2023, oggi undicesima tappa: percorso, in tv e streaming

11:02 Tecnologia: tutte le novità di Samsung SmartThings a Ifa 2023

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

INTRODUCING TUMI 19 DEGREE FRAGRANCE

06 settembre 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DESIGNED TO EXCEED THE LIMITS

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, introduces its latest exploration in men's luxury fragrances, TUMI 19 Degree. Inspired by the performance and precision of the brand's instantly iconic 19 Degree Aluminum Collection, this fragrance was born from the unquenchable desire for discovery, design, and innovation. TUMI 19 Degree delivers a unique, sensorial experience built to outlast anything life throws his way. Infused with our patented, long-lasting technologies, TUMI 19 Degree pushes the boundaries of exploration for new materials to create the epitome of excellence.

"We are thrilled to unveil the TUMI 19 Degree fragrance, expanding our fragrance portfolio to encompass a total of seven exquisite scents," says TUMI Creative Director Victor Sanz. "The intricately designed bottle reflects the same aesthetic principles found in our iconic 19 Degree travel collection – a harmonious blend of strength and fluidity, perfectly primed to accompany you on every journey."

TUMI 19 Degree is a bold amber, woody, leather fragrance that reveals its seductive nature as quality ingredients are powerfully intertwined and contrasted. Interpreting sublime masculinity through sophisticated and revitalizing notes, TUMI 19 Degree expresses an aura of intensity and vibrancy all at the same time. The fragrance opens with notes of bergamot and thyme, juxtaposed with exotic, ardent saffron for the ultimate and immediate contrast. An addictive heart emerges with notes of intriguing, juicy black raspberry, and addictive suede, enveloped by the woody freshness of birch water. As the fragrance dries down, notes of sensual leather challenge your olfactive perceptions when melded with the intense warmth of sandalwood and black musk, revealing the rich, compelling power of its signature.

TUMI 19 Degree scent notesTop Notes: Bergamot, Saffron, ThymeMiddle Notes: Black Raspberry, Suede, Birch WaterBase Notes: Leather, Sandalwood, Black Musk

To celebrate the launch, TUMI will be taking their fragrance journey global, travelling overseas with ten NYC-based influencers to London for an intimate press dinner and launch party as an official partner of London Fashion Week.

TUMI 19 DEGREE 100ml bottle retails for $175 on TUMI.com, TUMI stores, and select retailers worldwide. Visit TUMI.com and follow @TUMITravel for more information.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com. TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2023 Tumi, Inc.

About The Fragrance Group 

The Fragrance Group was developed as the exclusive US distributor for a select group of prestige specialty fragrances. We are the proud licensee for TUMI, Christian Siriano Perfumes, and Thalia Sodi Fragrances, the Global Distributor for Banana Republic, and the U.S. Distributor for Tiziana Terenzi, Lalique Parfums, Nishane, and Tous. And, as of September 2022, we are now the proud founders of our very first fragrance brand MIND GAMES. Visit so-avant-garde.com and @fragrancegroup on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202191/TUMI_19_Degree_Fragrance_campaign_image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202192/tumi_logo__2_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-tumi-19-degree-fragrance-301918754.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Moda Altro Turismo Economia_E_Finanza DESIGNED to EXCEED THE LIMITS LIMITS to DESIGNED
Vedi anche
News to go
Tumori, in under 50 aumentati del 79% in 30 anni
News to go
Petrolio, le decisioni di Russia e Arabia Saudita
News to go
Manovra 2024, oggi vertice di maggioranza
News to go
78 femminicidi dall'inizio dell'anno, i dati del Viminale
News to go
Lamezia Terme, sequestrata piantagione di canapa indiana
News to go
Mostra Venezia, Barbera: "Contro Woody Allen una persecuzione"
News to go
Bollette, Pichetto Fratin: "Valutiamo conferma misure contro rincari"
News to go
G20, lettera aperta Ong ai leader: "Tassate i super ricchi"
News to go
Roma, infermiera uccisa: 45enne fermato
News to go
Bonus asili nido 2023, come richiederlo
News to go
Mondiali basket, Italia-Usa 63-100
News to go
Migranti, aumentano del 28% le richieste di asilo in Europa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza